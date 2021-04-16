expand
April 16, 2021

Registration opens on April 19 for the Alabaster Parks and Recreation Department’s youth football, flag football and cheerleading leagues. (File)

Alabaster youth activities registration opens on April 19

By Nathan Howell

Published 3:18 pm Friday, April 16, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Parents looking to sign their children up for summer sports and activities like football, flag football and cheer can begin doing so on April 19.

Online registration for the activities begins on April 19 at 8 a.m. and ends on June 1 at 11:00 p.m. Parents can also register their children at the Alabaster Parks and Recreation office at 200 Depot St. weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Youth football registration is open to boys in first through sixth grades and carries a fee of $165 for the first child. Fittings for uniforms will take place between July 6-12, depending on the grade of the player. Practice begins on Aug. 12 and the first games will take place on Aug. 30.

Registration for the youth cheer is open to first to sixth grades and comes with a fee of $165 for the first child. Uniform fittings for cheerleaders will take place between June 28 and July 1. Practices will start on Aug. 2, and the first games will begin on Aug. 30.

Flag football registration will also be open to boys and girls in grades K-8, and will have a registration fee of $115 for the first child. There will be 8 to 10 games per season. The starting date for games will be announced at a later date, however most games will be played on Saturdays.

There is a 10 percent multi-child discount for each activity after the first child has paid the registration fee in full. All activities require a valid birth certificate on file with the Alabaster Parks and Rec Department.

Parents interested in any of these activities for their children can get more information and complete registration at Alabasterparks.org.

Get to know Athlete of the Week Sydney Aldrich

Get to know Student of the Week Bradey Wagar

Grant will fund Vincent walking trail, facilities

Tyler Crane returns to Oak Mountain as new head football coach

