April 16, 2021

Beverly F. Middlebrooks

By Staff Reports

Published 1:37 pm Friday, April 16, 2021

Alabaster

Beverly F. Middlebrooks of Alabaster passed away Wednesday, April 14. Beverly was born in Texas on Oct. 22, 1936 to Carl and Faye Fitzwater.

She was a devoted member of Skyview Baptist Church in Alvin, Texas. She loved the Lord, her family, friends and church family. She enjoyed traveling, Bible art, painting, crocheting, cooking, the beach and puzzle books. In her final years, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was kind, considerate, and will be dearly missed.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; husband, W G “Butch” Middlebrooks; and brother, Carl Wayne Fitzwater.

She is survived by five children, Carl (Susan) Slaten, Monte (Debbie) Middlebrooks, Polly (Charles) O’Neal, Peggy (Randy) McGraw, and Sandi (Carl) Wells; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; siblings, Frances (Neils) Olsen, Sandy (Allen) Ghormley, and Phyllis Smith; and her beloved pet, Hans.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 17 at Harless Cemetery, Highway 24, Montevallo.

