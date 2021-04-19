expand
April 19, 2021

THS and TMS dance students will present their spring dance recital “On Broadway,” on May 4. (Contributed)

THS and TMS present On Broadway dance recital May 4

By Nathan Howell

Published 4:31 pm Monday, April 19, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Students participating in Thompson High School and Thompson Middle School dance classes will present their spring recital, “On Broadway,” on Tuesday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the THS performing arts center.

The recital will feature songs centered on the theme of Broadway, and will feature students from the sixth to twelfth grades.

“We want to showcase the talents of all the students in our programs,” said Emily Bennett, dance instructor. “We picked this particular theme to have songs that people would know. They may not recognize every song, but they will definitely know a few.”

This production has been in the works as far back as November. Many students have not had an opportunity to present their skills and hard work during the pandemic, so the schools wanted to showcase their talents in a safe setting.

Bennett also said that this was a way to bring some of the joy that Broadway productions provide to people, in a year where Broadway has been shut down.

“With Broadway being closed, being able to bring it back in a different way while showcasing the students and their talents was what we had in mind for our production,” she explained. “We will feature a wide range of experience and genres including ballet, jazz, hip hop, pointe and others.”

While the recitals are usually focused on having the parents come to see their children, Bennett said that she wanted everyone to come out and enjoy the show and support these students who have been working for months.

Tickets for the event are $8 a person and free for children aged 5 and below. While the recital will be taking place live at the performing arts center, live-stream tickets will be made available for those who do not feel comfortable attending in person.

More information about the dance recital can be found at Showtix4u.com/events/17870.

