expand
Ad Spot

April 19, 2021

Lockdown lifted at Chelsea High School after student makes false report of a threat

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:45 pm Monday, April 19, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A student at Chelsea High School is in custody after falsely reporting a threat on Monday, April 19.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., there was a report of a potential threat at Chelsea High School.  At that time, the school immediately followed safety protocols, and went into lockdown for approximately 30 minutes before resuming normal operations.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to the school was on scene at the time of the possible threat, and other Sheriff’s Office personnel quickly responded to assist in the investigation.

The investigation revealed that a student had reported false information that created the concern for the safety of the students.

“The Sheriff’s Office takes the safety and security of our Shelby County Schools seriously,” said Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego. “I am thankful for the partnerships that we have with Chelsea High School and the Shelby County Board of Education.  Through these partnerships, we were able to quickly assess the potential threat and locate the person involved in creating the false alarm.”

Deputies said they have the student in custody and plan to file charges in juvenile court for falsely reporting to law enforcement.

It is unclear what the falsely-reported threat was at this time.

More News

Lockdown lifted at Chelsea High School after student makes false report of a threat

Two by Two receives $4,000 grant from PetCo

Man arrested in Shelby County escapes from Childersburg facility

Spring Planting Day set for April 24

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Lockdown lifted at Chelsea High School after student makes false report of a threat

Helena

Two by Two receives $4,000 grant from PetCo

280 Reporter

Man arrested in Shelby County escapes from Childersburg facility

Helena

Spring Planting Day set for April 24

News

Post 555 precision shooting team wins big at state competition

Helena

Helena declares April 17 Rebecca Luker Day

Helena

Art contest asks children to “Bee Creative”

280 Main Story

Grant will fund Vincent walking trail, facilities

280 Main Story

Tyler Crane returns to Oak Mountain as new head football coach

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster youth activities registration opens on April 19

280 Main Story

Ivey announces $80 million in park improvements

280 Main Story

Best Buy opens new location on U.S. 280

280 Main Story

Chelsea Business Alliance, Shelby County Chamber form partnership

News

24e hosting dance party to benefit tornado victims on April 17

280 Reporter

Chamber seeking nominations for Healthcare Professional of the Year

Helena

Helena teammates to play college basketball together

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain Middle to reopen to students, staff April 19

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster helps to reduce litter with Clean Sweep event

280 Main Story

Leadership Shelby County Class of 2020 makes graduation official

Alabaster Main Story

ACS working to address mental health needs of students

Lifestyles

Pelham Parks and Rec releases summer activity guide

News

Kramer swears in new CASA Volunteers

280 Main Story

Chamber’s 6th ‘Ready to Shred’ a success

Montevallo

UM hosting Warrior Challenge 5k, 1-mile Color Run