April 19, 2021

Lucretia Moore Burney

By Staff Reports

Published 4:29 pm Monday, April 19, 2021

Lucretia Moore Burney
Wilsonville

Lucretia Moore Burney, age 66, of Wilsonville, passed away Friday, April 16.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, April 20 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Hal Warren officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Burney is survived by her husband, Cecil E. Burney Jr.; son, Cecil E. Burney III (Angie); daughters, Diana Michele Burney (Keith), and Erica Fawn Burney (Eric); brother, Michael Moore; sister, Starr Largin; and numerous grandchildren.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

