April 19, 2021

Post 555 precision shooting team wins big at state competition

By Nathan Howell

Published 11:11 am Monday, April 19, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writers

PELHAM – Four local teens who participate in the American Legion Matthew Blount Post 555 precision shooting team, the “Triple Nickel Shooters,” took home the top prize at the American Legion Commanders Cup on March 6.

Members of the team include Clara Bailey, Garrett Boggan, Joshua Grimm and Carley Seabrooke who were honored for their achievement in front of the Pelham City Council on April 5.

All of the members of the team were part of the Shelby County Shooting Association. Other members of the association present at the event included Gauge Wallace, Emily Buck, Bryce Newman, Caleb Edwards, Rory Randazzo and Sloan Bridges, who were also honored by the city council.

According to Post 555 Commander Barry Blount, the junior shooting program is set up to teach a variety of lessons about gun use and ownership, while also providing training on how to use them.

“The American Legion Junior Shooting Sports program is a gun safety education and marksmanship program that encompasses the basic elements of safety, education, enjoyment and competition,” Blount said. “Shooters use the .177 caliber air rifle. Both males and females can participate in these competitions.”

This American Legion Alabama Commander’s Cup was an air rifle competition held in Anniston, that saw 109 athletes throughout the state participate.

The “Triple Nickel Shooters,” swept the competition earning the top scores of all teams that participated in the event. Team member Joshua Grimm was also noted with a medal for receiving second place with an overall score of 573 of 600 in the competition.

The Commander’s Cup is an annual competition that tests members of different youth precision shooting team on skills related to air rifle shooting. This includes events like a 60 shot standing match, 60 shot prone match and a three-position air rifle sanctioned match using electronic targets.

The American Legion of Alabama states that these types of events are designed to “teach youth rifle safety, proper firearm handling procedures and permits youth to participate in an Olympic skill sport while fostering health competition.”

Man arrested in Shelby County escapes from Childersburg facility

Spring Planting Day set for April 24

Helena declares April 17 Rebecca Luker Day

