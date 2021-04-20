Divorces for the week of April 18, 2021

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from March 5-April 12:

-Jennifer Michele Gafnea, of Alabaster, and Charles David Olmstead, of Panama City, FL.

-Aihua Feng Bassett, of Hoover, and Mark Earl Bassett, of Frederick, MD.

-Ferris Devore Smith, of Birmingham, and Randy Joe Smith, Jr., of Birmingham.

-Gary Coker, of Columbiana, and Tamela R. Coker, of Tuscaloosa.

-Dolores H. Davis, of Helena, and James Timothy Davis, of Oxford, Miss.

-Anna Brasher, of Calera, and Michael Wayne Brasher, of Calera.

-Tanya Ingram Smith, of Calera, and Christopher Carl Smith, of Calera.

-Alejandra Xiomara Barcarcel-Barrios, of Alabaster, and Jesus Antonio, of Alabaster.

-Jenifer Leigh Williams, of Montevallo, and Joshua Heath Williams, of Wilsonville.

-Chad Earl Bozeman, of Maylene, and Lila Jeannette Bozeman, of Hoover.

-Rebecca Jean Brown Williams, of Selma, and Caleb Wesley Williams, of Columbiana.

-Kelly Michelle Horton, of Montevallo, and Sean Patrick Saperstein, of Birmingham.

-Amanda Haynes, of Harpersville, and Brandon Haynes, of Mocksville, NC.

-Rickeisha Williams Robinson, of Calera, and Adrian Demickey Robinson, of Calera.

-Isabel Dixon, of Birmingham, and Emily Conklin, of Alabaster.

-Lauren W. Simmons, of Birmingham, and Craig W. Simmons, of Homewood.

-William Jermaine Hill, of Pelham, and Tamika Nmn Hill, of Alabaster.

-James Dustin McCary, of Calera, and Kristen Ernst McCary, of Calera.

-Donna Davis Ward, of Sterrett, andJohn Wesley Ward, of Birmingham.

-Brookie Lynn Harbison, of Alabaster, and Ronny Eugene Harbison, of Alabaster.

-Michael Gurley, Jr., of Birmingham, and Angela Gurley, of Birmingham.

-Audrey Rae Maynor, of Alabaster, and Twillia Glover Maynor, of Alabaster.

-James Paul Mason Saucier, of Birmingham, and Jennifer Nicole Saucier, of Alabaster.