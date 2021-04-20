expand
Ad Spot

April 20, 2021

Marriages for the week of April 18, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 1:00 am Tuesday, April 20, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from April 5-9:

-Robert Edward Catalano to Kristin Haley Frazier.

-Kristen Dreon Acton to David Todd Dorrough.

-Larry Lee Hall to Annie Rea Hall.

-Ashleigh Marie Collins to Joseph Ormand Burnett.

-Zayd Emad Ghabayen to Ashton Brooke Ingram.

-Courtney Nicole Gober to Joseph Grant Gardner.

-William Alan Boutwell to Stacy Fowler.

-James Cody Moore to Tianna Marie Edwards.

-Graham Bennett Powell to Laura Kinleigh Sellers.

-Brandon Joseph Cochran to Katelynn Elise Nance.

-Bradley Dennis Huff to Bethany Harper Lawley.

-Stephen Holland Stritikus to Angela Higdon Davis.

-Kaye England Heard to James Stephen Parrish.

-Stephen Larry Horton to Kacie Joy White.

-Tashira Katrice Harris to Quintin Moody.

-Lloyd Calvin Thrash to Staci Renita Hayes.

-Jeffrey Paul Knipping to Miranda Sue Carter.

-Howard Tucker Hallmark to Anthony James Hamilton.

-Benjamin Dwayne Jones to Courtney Francis Marie Barnes.

-Shawnkitta Shardell Moore to Michael Leron Cathey.

-Robert Olon Jackson to Brittany Hanks Jackson.

-James Byrum Tate to Candacey Ann Riddle.

-Caleb Ray Barnett to Jessica Marie Lawley.

-Justin Blake Smith to Elissa Marie Rary.

-Michael William Chelewski to Kimberly Sandord Miller.

-Zachary Michael Morton to Courtney Wooten.

-Tiffany Morgan Kirkland to Joseph Allen Sasser.

-Jeremy Deanfous Miles to Dannee Loren Hunter.

-Donnie Due Contorno to Heather Marie McKinney.

More News

Divorces for the week of April 18, 2021

Marriages for the week of April 18, 2021

Land transactions for the week of April 18, 2021

Sheriff’s reports for the week of April 18, 2021

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

THS and TMS present On Broadway dance recital May 4

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain hosts outdoor show choir event

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools promotes 2 principals to senior leadership roles

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster receives Distinguished Budget Award

280 Main Story

Lockdown lifted at Chelsea High School after student makes false report of a threat

Helena

Two by Two receives $4,000 grant from PetCo

280 Reporter

Man arrested in Shelby County escapes from Childersburg facility

Helena

Spring Planting Day set for April 24

News

Post 555 precision shooting team wins big at state competition

Helena

Helena declares April 17 Rebecca Luker Day

Helena

Art contest asks children to “Bee Creative”

280 Main Story

Grant will fund Vincent walking trail, facilities

280 Main Story

Tyler Crane returns to Oak Mountain as new head football coach

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster youth activities registration opens on April 19

280 Main Story

Ivey announces $80 million in park improvements

280 Main Story

Best Buy opens new location on U.S. 280

280 Main Story

Chelsea Business Alliance, Shelby County Chamber form partnership

News

24e hosting dance party to benefit tornado victims on April 17

280 Reporter

Chamber seeking nominations for Healthcare Professional of the Year

Helena

Helena teammates to play college basketball together

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain Middle to reopen to students, staff April 19

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster helps to reduce litter with Clean Sweep event

280 Main Story

Leadership Shelby County Class of 2020 makes graduation official

Alabaster Main Story

ACS working to address mental health needs of students