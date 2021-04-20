Marriages for the week of April 18, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from April 5-9:
-Robert Edward Catalano to Kristin Haley Frazier.
-Kristen Dreon Acton to David Todd Dorrough.
-Larry Lee Hall to Annie Rea Hall.
-Ashleigh Marie Collins to Joseph Ormand Burnett.
-Zayd Emad Ghabayen to Ashton Brooke Ingram.
-Courtney Nicole Gober to Joseph Grant Gardner.
-William Alan Boutwell to Stacy Fowler.
-James Cody Moore to Tianna Marie Edwards.
-Graham Bennett Powell to Laura Kinleigh Sellers.
-Brandon Joseph Cochran to Katelynn Elise Nance.
-Bradley Dennis Huff to Bethany Harper Lawley.
-Stephen Holland Stritikus to Angela Higdon Davis.
-Kaye England Heard to James Stephen Parrish.
-Stephen Larry Horton to Kacie Joy White.
-Tashira Katrice Harris to Quintin Moody.
-Lloyd Calvin Thrash to Staci Renita Hayes.
-Jeffrey Paul Knipping to Miranda Sue Carter.
-Howard Tucker Hallmark to Anthony James Hamilton.
-Benjamin Dwayne Jones to Courtney Francis Marie Barnes.
-Shawnkitta Shardell Moore to Michael Leron Cathey.
-Robert Olon Jackson to Brittany Hanks Jackson.
-James Byrum Tate to Candacey Ann Riddle.
-Caleb Ray Barnett to Jessica Marie Lawley.
-Justin Blake Smith to Elissa Marie Rary.
-Michael William Chelewski to Kimberly Sandord Miller.
-Zachary Michael Morton to Courtney Wooten.
-Tiffany Morgan Kirkland to Joseph Allen Sasser.
-Jeremy Deanfous Miles to Dannee Loren Hunter.
-Donnie Due Contorno to Heather Marie McKinney.