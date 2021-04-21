expand
Ad Spot

April 21, 2021

Thompson’s baseball team clinched a spot in the playoffs on Tuesday, April 20, thanks to a 2-1 victory against Hoover. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

Pearman, Turnbow lead Thompson to playoff-clinching win against Hoover

By Alec Etheredge

Published 1:06 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

ALABASTER – In the biggest game of the season, Ben Pearman and Braxton Turnbow stepped up on Tuesday, April 20 to send the Thompson Warriors to the postseason.

Needing a win to avoid possibly falling into a tie with Oak Mountain, who held a tiebreak advantage over the Warriors, the duo played a crucial role in helping Thompson take down rival Hoover 2-1 and clinch a playoff berth.

Pearman had both RBIs in the victory, driving home one in the first and one in the fifth, which made the ultimate difference in the score column, while Turnbow pitched a complete game and gave up five hits and one run with four strikeouts.

Pearman got his night started in the bottom of the first. Following an error that allowed Logan Braunschweig to reach safely and Aaron Shoop being hit by a pitch, Cade Watts bunted both into scoring position.

That’s when Pearman stepped up and hit a ground ball toward shortstop that allowed Braunschweig cross the plate for a 1-0 lead.

It looked like that might be enough for a while after Turnbow got through four innings without giving up a run, but the Buccaneers tied the game in the top of the fifth.

The Bucs got a lead-off double and a sac bunt to move a runner to third base with one out. A sac fly then allowed the game-tying run to come home.

But the tie game didn’t last long.

After a quick two outs in the bottom half of the inning, the Warriors started a rally when Watts drew a four-pitch walk.

That brought Pearman back to the plate. After a swing and miss for strike one, he drove the second pitch deep to center field that got down and allowed Watts to score all the way from first on an RBI double.

With that, Thompson took a 2-1 lead and Turnbow capitalized on the mound.

He put Hoover down in order in the top of the sixth and allowed just one more base runner the rest of the way with a two-out walk in the top of the seventh. Turnbow, however, followed that with a strikeout to end the important win.

Pearman finished the game 2-for-3 with two RBIs, picking up two of Thompson’s three hits in the game, while Turnbow added the other hit. Watts had two walks and a run scored, while Braunschweig had one walk and one run scored. Gavin Chandler also drew two walks at the plate.

Thompson will now play Hoover again on Thursday night to determine the area champion.

More News

Pearman, Turnbow lead Thompson to playoff-clinching win against Hoover

Helena looking to increase diversity and inclusion

Spain Park claims 7A State Tennis Championship

Oak Mountain’s Qian wins state championship, doubles team finishes in semis

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Helena Reporter

Helena looking to increase diversity and inclusion

280 Main Story

Spain Park claims 7A State Tennis Championship

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain’s Qian wins state championship, doubles team finishes in semis

Helena

Surcouf and Tolbert earn Eagle rank

Alabaster Main Story

Interstellar Crawfish Fest brings community together

Columbiana

Childers leaving Shelby County to take over as Red Bay head coach

Alabaster Main Story

Keeping the faith during a pandemic

Community Columnists

Familiar face, generous heart

News

Pelham Palooza in the Park to return May 15

News

Dance party helps to raise money for tornado victims

280 Main Story

Fire at the Foothills sees biggest crowd ever

Alabaster Main Story

THS students rank nationally in French competition

Helena

Helena Miracle League holds opening day

News

Coosa the Barred Owl celebrates 20th birthday

Calera

Calera High students present ‘Aladdin’

Montevallo

MHS vaccine clinic benefits Hispanic community

News

THS jazz bands “Swing into Spring”

Alabaster Main Story

THS and TMS present On Broadway dance recital May 4

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain hosts outdoor show choir event

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools promotes 2 principals to senior leadership roles

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster receives Distinguished Budget Award

280 Main Story

Lockdown lifted at Chelsea High School after student makes false report of a threat

Helena

Two by Two receives $4,000 grant from PetCo

280 Reporter

Man arrested in Shelby County escapes from Childersburg facility