expand
Ad Spot

April 21, 2021

Helena’s Scout Troop 2 recently honored its newest Eagle Scouts, Kyle Tolbert and Aaron Surcouf, at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor on April 17. (Contributed)

Surcouf and Tolbert earn Eagle rank

By Nathan Howell

Published 11:39 am Wednesday, April 21, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – Aaron Surcouf and Kyle Tolbert of Helena Scout Troop 2 were honored on April 17 as they were given the rank of Eagle Scout after completing their projects last year.

The troop hosted an Eagle Scout Court of Honor which is a special ceremony where scouts are honored after completing their Eagle project, and officially awarded the rank of Eagle Scout.

At the event, friends, family, scouts and scout leadership all took turns honoring both of the young men with stories of their time together, while congratulating them on their accomplishment.

For Scoutmaster Lane Tolbert, the event was very special as Kyle Tolbert is his son.

“I was mostly proud of Kyle for sticking to it, and following through to the end,” Lane said. “He did a lot of work with the scouts when he was younger and slowed down as he got older, but he finished.”

For his project, Kyle built an exercise center outside of the Alabaster YMCA. He chose this as his project due to his love and passion for football and exercise. The project was completed back in November, and after it was over he ended up with around 157 service hours.

Surcouf was honored for his project, which involved installing a flagpole at Grace Christian Church in Helena.

“His father was involved in the scouts, but never made Eagle,” Lane said. “He was quite pleased to have completed his project and surpass his dad.”

Lane said the Surcouf’s project ended up giving him around 75 service hours, and he more than surpassed the 21 required badges to earn Eagle rank.

The event also carried a special meaning for the scouts, as both of them joined the organization at the same time, and made their way through the ranks together over the years.

One of the most important points that was emphasized at the Court of Honor, was that while it is great to see the scouts complete these projects, there is a bigger lesson to take out of their success.

“What I like to say is that what they do is not they project, they are the projects,” Lane said. “If they do not come back as mentors, they will definitely stand as example for the younger scouts on how to exemplify honor, loyalty, courage and service.”

More News

Pearman, Turnbow lead Thompson to playoff-clinching win against Hoover

Helena looking to increase diversity and inclusion

Spain Park claims 7A State Tennis Championship

Oak Mountain’s Qian wins state championship, doubles team finishes in semis

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Helena Reporter

Helena looking to increase diversity and inclusion

280 Main Story

Spain Park claims 7A State Tennis Championship

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain’s Qian wins state championship, doubles team finishes in semis

Helena

Surcouf and Tolbert earn Eagle rank

Alabaster Main Story

Interstellar Crawfish Fest brings community together

Columbiana

Childers leaving Shelby County to take over as Red Bay head coach

Alabaster Main Story

Keeping the faith during a pandemic

Community Columnists

Familiar face, generous heart

News

Pelham Palooza in the Park to return May 15

News

Dance party helps to raise money for tornado victims

280 Main Story

Fire at the Foothills sees biggest crowd ever

Alabaster Main Story

THS students rank nationally in French competition

Helena

Helena Miracle League holds opening day

News

Coosa the Barred Owl celebrates 20th birthday

Calera

Calera High students present ‘Aladdin’

Montevallo

MHS vaccine clinic benefits Hispanic community

News

THS jazz bands “Swing into Spring”

Alabaster Main Story

THS and TMS present On Broadway dance recital May 4

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain hosts outdoor show choir event

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools promotes 2 principals to senior leadership roles

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster receives Distinguished Budget Award

280 Main Story

Lockdown lifted at Chelsea High School after student makes false report of a threat

Helena

Two by Two receives $4,000 grant from PetCo

280 Reporter

Man arrested in Shelby County escapes from Childersburg facility