Chamber to celebrate outstanding students, educators
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Shelby County’s leading students and educators for the 2020-2021 school year will be recognized Wednesday, April 28 at 1 p.m. during the virtual Student & Educator of the Year program.
The Shelby County Chamber’s Eighth Annual Student & Educator of the Year is presented by America’s First Federal Credit Union. The program is co-sponsored by Vulcan Materials and The University of Montevallo.
Schools throughout Shelby County were invited to submit an “academic leader standout” and “career pathway standout” Student of the Year to represent their school. All of the nominees were evaluated on the following criteria: GPA, extracurricular activities and awards, a written response (essay) on their proposed career track or course of study and letters of recommendation. Each student was asked to attend a 15-minute interview with a panel of three judges.
Educator of the Year candidates were nominated in three categories—elementary, middle and high school—by their school principals. Three judges evaluated them on their philosophy of teaching, community involvement and recommendations from colleagues and school administrators, including a brief video where many showcased their exceptional classrooms.
All of the nominees will be recognized during the program, and receive a visit to their school and a yard sign celebrating their nomination. “Given that our 1,180-plus investor organizations are the future employers of these students, we think it’s an important step to recognize the excellence taking place each and every day in our classrooms throughout Shelby County,” Chamber president and CEO Kirk Mancer said.
The program will conclude with the announcement of eight recipients — two “Career Pathway Standout” students, two “Academic Leader Standout” students, one “Future Leader” student, one “Elementary School Educator of the Year,” one “Middle School Educator of the Year” and one “High School Educator of the Year.” The five student recipients will receive a $1,000 cash award, and the three educator recipients will receive a $750 cash award.
“The five student recipients will receive these funds to continue their education and career development, and the three teachers will receive their awards for use in their classrooms at their discretion,” Pari Barzegari, the Chamber’s Director of Community and Career Development, shared.
To register for the virtual program, email pari@shelbychamber.org.
The 2020-2021 nominees are listed below in alphabetical order by school in each category:
Academic Leader Standout – Student of the Year Nominees:
Mason Mathias, Briarwood Christian School
Ashlyn Faith Jones, Calera High School
Emma Wolfe, Chelsea High School
Sydney Aldrich, Helena High School
Janie Gray, Montevallo High School
Peter Anthony Anella, III, Oak Mountain High School
Shaun O’Neil, Pelham High School
Ella Russell, Shelby County High School
Nathanael “Payton” Burch, Shelby County Career Technical Education Center
Emaline Morris, Thompson High School
Toni M. Lee, Vincent Middle High School
Career Pathway Standout – Student of the Year Nominees:
Anna Gardner Herren, Briarwood Christian School
Callie Weathers, Calera High School
Bryndie Hunsaker, Chelsea High School
Alex Franklin, Helena High School
Migdalia Lopez-Jimenez, Montevallo High School
John Berik Blanton, Oak Mountain High School
Yahir Ayala Aguirre, Pelham High School
Blake Robinson, Shelby County High School
Erik Barajas Shelby County Career and Technical Education Center
Harris Mitchell, Thompson High School
Kayla Maxwell, Vincent Middle High School
Elementary School Educator Nominees:
Kristi Brooks, Calera Elementary School
Sara Patrick, Calera Intermediate School
Keaghan Hinson, Chelsea Park Elementary School
Sarah Kendrick, Creek View Elementary School
Shanna Petty, Elvin Hill Elementary School
Mari Newton, Forest Oaks Elementary School
Patrick Riley, Helena Elementary School
Kaitlin McGuirk, Helena Intermediate School
Julie “Mauri” Crisler, Inverness Elementary School
Connie Kakoliris, Meadow View Elementary School
Kamie Jones, Montevallo Elementary School
Heather Braswell, Mt. Laurel Elementary School
Melanie Fitzmorris, Oak Mountain Elementary School
Kim Ethridge, Oak Mountain Intermediate School
Mary Beacham, Pelham Oaks Elementary School
Lucy Cournoyer, Pelham Ridge Elementary School
Kaleigh Lamar, Shelby Elementary School
Alexis Bulger, Thompson Intermediate School
Ginger Forsythe, Vincent Elementary School
Tiffany Collins, Wilsonville Elementary School
Middle School Educator Nominees:
Nina Frazier, Calera Middle School
Michelle Nivens, Chelsea Middle School
Brad McClaran, Columbiana Middle School
Chad Sorrells, Helena Middle School
Staci Egan, Linda Nolen Learning School
Matthew Williams, Montevallo Middle School
Carla Higginbotham, Oak Mountain Middle School
Jessica Lynn Brown, Pelham Park Middle School
Karen Evans, Thompson Middle School
Tamara Carter, Vincent Middle School
High School Educator Nominees:
Tamika Whitt-Wright, Calera High School,
Walter “Ryan” Adams, Chelsea High School
Anita Lewis, Helena High School
Jessica Gothard, Montevallo High School
Danny DuBose, Oak Mountain High School
Jessica Swann, Pelham High School
Celia Dozier, Shelby County Career Technical Educational Center
Marisol “Soli” Lilly, Shelby County High School
Douglas Crabb, Thompson High School
Sgt. Major Mary Kyser, Vincent High School