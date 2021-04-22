Montevallo Main Street to host Friday Nights at the Cove

FROM STAFF REPORTS



MONTEVALLO — Montevallo Main Street is reviving their signature event, Friday Nights at the Cove, this summer. The free-admission event will feature a different musician and food truck during the last Friday of each month from April through July.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chair or blanket to make themselves at home on Main Street. Social distancing is encouraged at this event, and masks are requested as visitors move about the park to find their seat.

The music begins at 6:30 p.m. during each event. The spring-summer entertainment lineup is as follows:

-April 30: Cam Spinks is our featured musician! This Montevallo native and authentic Southern singer-songwriter was recently featured on Season 18 of “The Voice.”

-May 28: DRUM the Program will bring an evening of interactive West African drumming and dancing.

-June 25: Miss Kim pays tribute to the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin with a can’t-miss show! Sponsored by Team Lehman, Keller Williams Realty Metro South.

-July 30: Red Hot Rodeo wraps up our concert series with an evening of vintage country and western music. Shine up your boots and get ready to hear your favorite hits from Dolly, Johnny, Loretta, Waylon, Patsy, Willie and so many more! Sponsored by Bradford Real Estate Group.

“We are excited to bring this event back this summer,” said Courtney Bennett, Executive Director of Montevallo Main Street. “Friday Nights at the Cove is about bringing the community together to enjoy our public spaces and make new memories in our beautiful downtown. Everyone is welcome, whether you live here in Montevallo, or are just coming to see what the buzz is about!”

Owl’s Cove Park, a “pocket park” in the heart of downtown, is only two blocks away from Montevallo’s famous Orr Park. Surrounded by charming shops and restaurants, this picturesque setting is the ideal place to get your toes tapping after a long week.

Friday Nights at the Cove is hosted by Montevallo Main Street, a volunteer-driven organization whose mission is to promote and revitalize our historic downtown. Montevallo has been a Designated Main Street Community since June 2016.

For more information, visit the “Montevallo Main Street” Facebook page or the “Friday Nights at the Cove” Facebook event.