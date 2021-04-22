Novella Club hears from Blanket Fort Hope CEO

FROM STAFF REPORTS

On April 15, 2021, the Novella Club of Columbiana had their monthly meeting, which was the first in a while due to the pandemic.

The program was presented by Alexa Likis-James, CEO and cofounder of Blanket Fort Hope. This nonprofit organization focuses on restoration and hope for every child survivor of human trafficking through access to essential services, compassionate care and a loving Christian witness, believing every child survivor can find restoration to live productive, healthy, and hope-filled lives.

For more information, visit their website at Blanketforthope.org.