Arrest reports for the week of April 25, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 1-31 and April 10-19:

Alabaster

April 12

-Andy Gonzalez-Benitez, 24, of Montevallo, probation violation.

-Michael Joseph Harris, 41, of Pelham, alias writ of arrest-failure to appear.

April 13

-Lashondra Sarai Turner, 26, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Naomi Lashun McKinnon, 22, of Birmingham, domestic violence third degree.

-Hannah Janea Edwards, 21, of Hoover, domestic violence third degree.

-Jenney Aldrich Smitherman, 44, of Maylene, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Ricardo Paitz, 38, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with domestic violence emergency call.

April 14

-James Larry Bell Jr., 53, of Alabaster, alias warrant, failure to appear.

April 15

-Isaias Ruiz Sosa, 25, of Alabaster, failure to appear.

-Phillip Jaylin Mickens, 24, of Alabaster, firearms license required.

April 16

-Robert Morris Armstrong, 40, of Alabaster, operating vehicle without insurance.

-Austin Nicholas Kummerlowe, 23, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.

-Christopher Michael Plaice, 34, of Columbiana, DUI-alcohol.

-Cuntene Teara Johnson, 25, alias writ of arrest.

April 17

-Jeremiah Volando Freeman, 23, of Tarrant, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree.

April 18

-Chad Keith Burkett, 48, of Maylene, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, carrying brass knuckles/slingshot.

April 19

-Derrick Precious Lucas, 42, of Clanton, failure to appear.

Calera

April 12

-Minnie Latrice Marsh, 40, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Aaron Lamont Caffey, 48, of Alabaster, failure to appear (five counts).

-Darrius Jauan Hollis, 31, of Calera, possession of marijuana first degree.

April 13

-Blake Garrison Smith, 25, of Calera, shoplifting.

-Cartier Savon Williams, 23, of Birmingham, agency assist.

-Council Edward Ayers, 32, of Birmingham, failure to appear.

-Medina Estrada Filomeno, 39, of Alabaster, agency assist.

-Jonathan Tyler Webber, 27, of Mobile, failure to appear.

-Curtis Glenn Sherman, 33, of Montevallo, agency assist.

April 14

-Lashondra Reshay Bailey, 33, of Clanton, theft of property fourth degree.

-Cacy Lowe Hadaway, 37, of Calera, agency assist.

-Stephanie Renee Dustin, 39, of Helena, failure to appear.

-Shayla Gail Long, 30, of Odenville, Alabama, failure to appear (two counts).

-Larry Wayne Jones, 43, of Montevallo, agency assist.

-Jeremy Donald Stobert, 42, of Pelham, agency assist.

-Lashondra Reshay Bailey, 33, of Clanton, failure to appear.

-Amie Michelle Walmsley, 24, of Sylacauga, Alabama, failure to appear.

-Jeremy Sanchez Anderson, 32, of Clanton, failure to appear (two counts).

April 15

-Jeremiah Michael Barrett, 32, of Helena, possession of a controlled substance-opium or derivative.

-Samuel Woodrow Blevins, 29, of Birmingham, failure to appear.

-Chase Monroe Mattox, 31, of Montevallo, court commitment order.

-Isaias Ruiz Sosa, 25, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

April 16

-Stephanie Ann Whitfield, 32, of Calera, DUI-any substance, drug paraphernalia.

Harpersville

March 5

-Maurice Swain, 46, domestic violence-assault, warrant ours.

March 8

-Daniel Wilson, 51, of Springville, Alabama, warrant ours.

March 9

-Carl Nabors, 62, DUI.

-Labresia Matthews, 27, of Sylacauga, warrant ours.

March 10

-Jaquavian Edwards, 20, of Alexander City, disorderly conduct.

March 11

-Bradford Isbell, 46, of Sylacauga, warrant ours.

March 12

-Timothy Harmon, 44, of Talladega, warrant ours.

March 17

-Lawrence Rivers, 21, of Harpersville, DUI.

March 18

-John Nash, 58, of Graysville, Alabama, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying concealed weapon, illegal possession of prescription drugs.

-Joshua Nash, 39, of Graysville, Alabama, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 19

-James Gardner, 56, of Adamsville, Alabama, public intoxication.

March 25

-Joseph Shelnutt, 50, of Sylacauga, warrant ours.

March 27

-Jacob Harris, 32, of Vestavia, warrant ours.

March 29

-Mario Henriquez, 28, of Clanton, DUI.

March 30

-Jeffrey Williams, 48, of Chelsea, warrant-others.

March 31

-Jimica McGraw, 47, of Pell City, theft of property fourth degree.

-Janette Jordan, 57, of Vincent, theft of property fourth degree.

Helena

April 12

-Jeremiah Christopher McDaniel, 33, simple assault-family.

-Andy Gonzalez-Benitez, 24, probation violation.

April 13

-Patricia Joyce Ulch, 47, violation of a domestic violence protection order.

-Stephanie Sherria Braxton, 40, failure to appear/comply/pay.

April 14

-Adam Jeremy Smith, 28, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

April 18

-Kenneth Ray Hudson Jr., 37, failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Race Bannon Serrato, 26, DUI-alcohol.

Montevallo

April 10

-Aaron Deyshon Pryor, dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

April 13

-Maura Michelle Yowe, assault-aggravated assault non-family.

April 14

-Zackary Dewayne Mitchell, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

April 16

-Jim Bob Watley, of Brierfield, agency assist arrest.

April 18

-Gregory Allen Smith, 45, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia.

April 19

-Jalynn Kenyata Allen Jones, 23, of Montevallo, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.

-Kasyaira Liz Carrasquillo, 19, of Vestavia Hills, assault-domestic-simple assault-family.

Pelham

April 11

-Jasmine Harvill, 20, of Helena, traffic-DWOL drivers license – not in possession.

-Kelsea Russell, 26, of Birmingham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

-Jerrell Kanute, 51, of Warrior, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Kotaro Imai, 51, of San Pedro, Calif., traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Demonica Robinson, 30, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

April 12

-Devonte Adams, 29, of Columbian, Ga., traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Keisha Kennedy, 46, of Alabaster, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Michael Shelnutt, 21, of Lanett, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Stevie West, 25, of Birmingham, flight/escape – fugitive from justice.

-Keechaundra Cook, 29, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

April 13

-Ashley Kromer, 38, of West Blocton, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, operation of vessel and other marine devices while under and overtaking vehicle on left – failure to yield right of way.

-Krista Swinsick, 36, of Vestavia, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Filomeno Medina Estrada, 39, of Alabaster, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

April 14

-Terry Smith, 61, of Birmingham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Kiera Winston, 26, of Wetumpka, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Amber Payne, 24, of Columbiana, traffic – RRL run red light RRL, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – DWOL drivers license – not in possession.

April 15

-Alvin Hatcher, 45, of Birmingham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

-Jeronda Vines, 54, of Alabaster, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.

-Martin Zamora, 34, of Pelham, theft of property in the fourth degree – swindle.

-Devin Reed, 24, of Calera, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-C’Untene Johnson, 25, of Birmingham, traffic – expired license.

-Christopher Butler, 29, of Homewood, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

April 16

-Josie Nguyen, 38, of Birmingham, traffic – RRL run red light RRL and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Robert Armstrong, 40, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and overtaking and passing school bus or church bus.

-Gracie Wilson, 19, of Tuscaloosa, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.