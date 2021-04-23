Land transactions for the week of April 25, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from March 29-April 2:

March 29

-Carrie Langston to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $465,000, for Lot 106 in Cove of Greystone Phase II.

-Hamid A. Awan to Salma M. Jabeen, for $357,900, for Lot 72 in Arbor Hill Phase II Final Plat.

-Vicki C. Williams to Vicki C. Williams, for $0, for Lot 78 in Greystone Village Phase I.

-Safe Future Birmingham Real Estate LLC to Ronen Paz, for $183,232, for Lot 1929 in Old Cahaba Phase V First Addition.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Robert R. Sartain, for $481,415, for Lot 4014 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.

-Steven Glenn Spears to Sarah King, for $320,000, for Lot 12 in Broken Bow.

-Deborah Haskew to Matthew D. Higdon, for $299,900, for Lot 12 in Windstone II.

-Edward Van Anderson to Matthew D. Zuber, for $6,400, for Lots 27 and 28 in Riverview Subdivision.

-James P. Anderson to Erica M. May, for $220,000, for Lot 26 in Saint Charles Place Jackson Square Phase II Sector 3.

-Samuel A. Monte to Justin Braddy, for $296,363, for Lot 27 in Royal Pines.

-Jonathan M. Lowery to Irose Inc., for $111,000, for Lot 349 in Waterford Village Sector 1.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Stephanie McCray, for $187,280, for Lot 43 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Britni Michelle Trimble to Erich R. Diehl, for $208,000, for Lot 75 in Brookhillow First Sector.

-June Hartley Gambill to Summer Gambill Cherry, for $327,140, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Town Builders Inc. to Rand Linton, for $766,426.65, for Lot 21-05 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Emily K. Clark, for $328,865, for Lot 1612 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Timothy Karl Wood, for $570,502, for Lot 645 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Charlie Nesbitt to James Edward Mitchell, for $165,000, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Wanda G. Bundy to James R. Cox, for $110,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 1East.

-Raegan Redwine to Kacey Walton Moore, for $10,000, for Lot 1 in Elvis Walton Subdivision.

-LGI Homes Alabama to CF KL Assets 2021 1 LLC, for $1,441,491, for Lots 108, 110, 112, 113, 114 and 174 in Lexington Parc Sector 3.

-John Durham Almond to Krista Rae Lafon, for $495,000, for Lot 2060 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Anthony D. Griggs, for $441,992, for Lot 149 in Simms Landing Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Rosie Ellen Lynn to James Randall Brasher, for $120,000, for property in Section 14, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Michelle R. Mozena to Kimberly Spradlin, for $190,000, for Lot 327 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 3 Final Plat.

March 30

-Willow Lake First Sector LLC to Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc., for $30,000, for Lot 118 in Willow Branch Sector 1.

-Carl Gann to Adam Brasher, for $500, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 3 East.

-Sidney L. Clayton to Lee Clayton, for $10,000, for property in Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Alavest LLC to Alan Brian Lindsey, for $250,000, for Lot 23 in Southlake Townhomes Second Addition.

-Gregory P. Mims to Jacob L. Kepins, for $293,000, for Lot 49 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Luanne Philomena Flavin, for $262,000, for Lot 7 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Michael R. Aldridge to Ralph Kenneth Smith, for $210,000, for Lot 1538 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase Four.

-Sarah C. Sartain to Lee Julian Bradberry, for $190,000, for Lot 2 in Royal Oaks 4th Sector Unit 1 Resurvey of Lot 2.

-Christopher Michael Ramsey to Brittany Weidenback Aldridge, for $339,403, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Lovelady Properties Limited Liability Company to Misael Esquivel Benitez, for $36,000, for Lot 4 in Barnwood Estates Final Plat.

-Mary Ann Pillitteri to Jeffrey A. Glass, for $343,500, for property in Section 13, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Christopher P. Kyle to Justin Mims, for $118,000, for Lot 11 in Fernwood Third Sector Resurvey.

-Vahik Hartounian to Ryan Boltman, for $160,000, for Lot 40 in Hampton Square.

-Shasta P. Blankenship to Michael W. Chelewski, for $595,000, for Lot 84 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase II.

-Melissa Plummer to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $325,000, for Lot 219 in Riverchase Country Club Ninth Addition.

-David L. Keen to OP SPE TPA 1 LLC, for $252,000, for Lot 22 in Hunter Hills Phase III.

-Karen Diehl to Tanner G. Rice, for $260,000, for Lot 20 in Dearing Downs Tenth Addition.

-Donald D. Morlan to Debbie Fabre, for $217,000, for Lot 50 in Timber Park Phase IV.

-Jose Medrano to M & R Properties LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 1 in Fulmer Hill.

-Builder Systems LLC to Fred T. Cross, for $155,000, for Lot 13 in Stagg Run.

-Dana M. Decarlo to Ronald S. Davenport, for $224,000, for Lot 23 in Meadow Brook Townhomes.

-David L. Blackstone to James Suk Han, for $745,000, for Lot 2014 in Brook Highland 20th Sector.

-Danielle Simmons to Offerpad SPV Borrower1 LLC, for $198,000, for Lot 325 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Cooper Residence Trust to Joe Yearwood, for $337,000, for Lot 10-04 in Chelsea Park 10th Sector.

-Paul E. Cannon to Paul E. Cannon, for $100, for Lot 20 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes First Addition.

-Thomas Mason Spivey to Theodore E. Lambertson, for $260,000, for Lot 55 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes Final Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Krystal Marie Chisem, for $257,490, for Lot 46 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Alex Huggins, for $312,900, for Lot 225 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Matthew Cooper McEuen, for $268,495, for Lot 229 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Yue Qiu Zhang to Thomas Mason Spivey, for $358,500, for Lot 10-02 in Chelsea Park 10th Sector.

-Josh L. McKeown to Edward Anderson, for $200,000, for Lot 7-119 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-Debra L. Potts Stough to David W. Smith, for $180,000, for property in Section 29, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Michael Daley to Corey L. Hadley, for $258,500, for Lot 7 in Cherokee Crest.

-Kiwanis V. Drake to Christopher Lee Dawson, for $264,500, for Lot 1 in High Ridge Village Phase I A Resurvey of Lots 1 and 56.

-Erica Michele Britt to Ryan Hudson Hendrix, for $235,000, for Lot 5 in Greenfield Sector 1.

-Conrex Residential Property Group 2016 03 Operating Company LLC to Rex Residential Property Owner LLC, for $10, for Lot 49 in Old Brook Place.

-Daryl L. Rogers to David Andrew Sowell, for $402,270, for Lot 32 in Grand Oaks.

-Chelsea Nicole Young Gandy to Chelsea Nicole Young Gandy, for $193,620, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to James A. Quinn, for $427,400, for Lot B-135 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

-Courtney B. White to Garrett W. Grothe, for $175,000, for Lot 157 in Stonecreek Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Sherlisa R. Young to On Kin Au, for $146,800, for Lot 30 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase One.

March 31

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $684,000, for Lots 701, 702, 706, 710, 711, 713 and 714 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B and Lot 720 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Galen DeAngelo Lloyd, for $257,100, for Lot 1506 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Deep South Partners LLC to Mary Elizabeth Jaynes, for $351,000, for Lot 4 in Indian Valley 6th Sector.

-DAL Properties LLC to Isreal Askew, for $459,900, for Lot 2407 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase 1.

-Regina Jones Cash to Debra S. Mosier, for $410,000, for Lot 80 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase 5.

-Michael Johns to Matthew A. Tydielski, for $330,000, for Lot 808 in Riverchase Country Club 15th Addition.

-Jessica M. Tygielski to Tyler Blake Coppock, for $200,000, for Lot 3-62 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-TL Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $46,500, for Lot 243 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Elaine Connors to Montrose Incorporated, for $67,040, for property in Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-Nancy B. Carley to Samantha Vale Dansby, for $285,000, for Lot 2 in Carley Family Subdivision.

-Nancy B. Carley to Come Fly With Me LLC, for $180,000, for Lot 1 in Carley Family Subdivision.

-BM Properties LLC to Total Restoration LLC, for $125,000, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-El Poblano Mexican Restaurant Inc. to CNE Properties LLC, for $542,500, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Adrianne Chesnutt to Alexander Thomas Schooley, for $306,000, for Lot 18 in Little Oak Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Jennifer S. Boutin to Lynda W. Stout, for $440,000, for Lot 16 in Dunnavant Square Resurvey.

-Lindsey Family Trust to Cory Sterling Hamblen, for $228,000, for Lot 17 in Dearing Downs 12th Addition 2nd Phase.

-Andrzej J. Wartak to Jane Boyd, for $298,400, for Lot 46 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-Bryan Scott Howard to Austin Michael Primm, for $220,000, for Lot 73 in Cottages at Stonehaven First Addition.

-Branscome & Keel LLC to Vicky Ann Cermak, for $329,702, for Lot 1520 in Kenniston at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-James A. Johnson to James J. Boutin, for $558,000, for Lot 1618 in Brook Highland 16th Sector Phase II.

-Lindsey Kaye Moss to David Price Shoemaker, for $219,000, for Lot 63 in Villages of Westover Sector 1.

-Joe B. Rodgers to Sean McGahan, for $323,000, for Lot 36 in Eagle Trace Phase 1 Amended and Corrected Map.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jennifer S. Puckett, for $270,740, for Lot 21 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to John Matthew Elmore, for $286,600, for Lot 1614 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jeffery Stewart, for $295,030, for Lot 20 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-William Dwaine Wideman to Christopher M. Preston, for $286,000, for Lots 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 in J W Johnston Subdivision of the Town of Columbiana

-Jack L. Ward to Jo Ellen Guthrie, for $110,000, for Lot 2 in Alma H. Jeter’s Addition to Montevallo.

April 1

-T & G Holdings II LLC to Oscar Anonio Hercules Gonzolez, for $130,000, for Lots 10 and 11 in W J Maxwells Survey in Alabaster.

-Debra Weldon to Richard Terry Tucker, for $232,000, for Lot 14 in St. Charles Place.

-DAL Properties LLC to Jeffrey Hinrichs, for $548,250, for Lot 316 in Lakewood Phase 3.

-Laurie P. Demarco Fedak to Esteban Gonzalez, for $148,000, for Lot 13 in Cahaba Valley Estates Seventh Sector.

-Joseph Lynn Carroll to Justin L. Carroll, for $450,000, for Lot 2 in Carroll Estates Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Annamarie Meneghetti Ban, for $291,580, for Lot 22 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Barbara H. Holly to William Forrest Hatfield, for $335,000, for Lot 2101 in Kirkwall at Ballantrae Phase I.

-Samuel Christopher Brasher to Danny Dunnaway, for $42,500, for Lot 2 in Echos Hope Survey.

-Richard Terry Tucker to Robert C. Bremer, for $269,000, for Lot 2043 in Old Cahaba Phase V Fifth Addition.

-Donna R. McCarley to Mark W. Higgins, for $145,000, for Lot 107 in Rossburg Townhomes.

-Misty M. Mitchell to Taylor C. Norris, for $200,000, for Lot 2 in Chelsea Estates First Addition.

-Tamekia W. Williams to Tamekia Willis, for $84,100, for Lot 114 in Chesapeake Subdivision.

-Cahaba Home Designs LLC to Evelyn Hedrick, for $299,900, for Lot 80 in Narrows Peak Sector Final Record Plat.

-Ron Whitaker to Olivia R. Sayago, for $292,000, for Lot 10 in Foothills Point Third Sector.

-1995 Moughalian Family Trust to Jessica R. Rice, for $250,000, for Lot 19 in Wynlake Phase II.

-Sushma Lal to Tiger Management LLC, for $335,000, for property in Section 36, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Craig V. Owings, for $528,190, for Lot B-132 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Gary Stignani, for $464,216, for Lot B-120 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Michael Houston Daniel, for $254,200, for Lot 94 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Susan S. Johns to Brooks Fossett, for $285,000, for Lot 45 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.

-Jarrod Patterson to Jon Matthew Swanson, for $414,000, for Lot 1 in Wildwood Park.

-Thomas W. Reynolds to Glenn C. McLean, for $775,000, for Lot 25 in Oakcrest Sector Two Resurvey of Lots 24 and 25.

-Ryan Dempsey to Kerrie L. Ledbetter, for $500,000, for Lot 6 in Meadowbrook 5th Sector 3rd Phase.

-Charles R. Harris to Dillon Hollingsworth, for $199,900, for Lot 7 in Plantation South Second Sector Phase No. 1.

-Nida T. Godfrey to Riyad B. Shunnarah, for $1,375,000, for Lot 44 in Southlake First Addition.

-Tammy Mitchell to Allen Sweat, for $308,000, for Lot 534 in Forest Parks 5th Sector.

-Brenda Kay Moss to Bairon Enrique Francisco, for $235,000, for Lot 436 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-Lacey Walton Redmill to Matthew B. Knight, for $245,500, for Lot 33 in Kinsale Garden Homes 3rd Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Stephen Robert Thomas, for $272,900, for Lot 1581 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Richard W. Kirchner to Robert A. Armbrester, for $285,000, for Lot 7 in Foothills Point.

-Shanyn Wilhite Bailey to Sadler Balkcom Hinton, for $169,900, for Lot 44 in Stone Creek Phase 5 Plat One Lake Sector Final Plat.

-Donna R. Bellenger to Lora Vaughn, for $350,000, for Lot 36 in Keeneland Valley.

-Alavest LLC to Breanna Culwell Sims, for $375,000, for Lot 1 in Hidden Ridge Estates 2nd Sector.

-Justin A. Lea to Valencia Boyd, for $181,500, for Lot 25 in Cambridge Park Amended Map.

-Danny R. Anderson to Alicia Carpenter, for $143,000, for Lot 6 in Willows at Calera.

-D R Horton Inc Birmingham to Jarrod Patterson, for $287,690, for Lot 217 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1.

-Lydia Jones to Jackson C. Suggs, for $345,000, for Lots 8 and 9 in Lincoln Park Subdivision.

-Clara Gossett to Lucille C. Tutwiler, for $42,028, for property in Section 12, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Jane Bryant Powell to Steve Colafrancesco, for $55,000, for property in Section 33, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-Robert S. Jengo to Nicholas S. Mata, for $315,000, for Lot 1405 in Braemar at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Myron Jerome Powe, for $309,020, for Lot 1610 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Bob E. Miller to Christie G. Miller, for $100, for Lot 8 in Tocoa Parc Phase I.

-Sonya C. Larussa to Linda J. Hooton, for $375,000, for Lot 433 in Caldwell Crossings Fourth Sector Phase Two.

-Valor Communities LLC to Kelvin J. Harris, for $237,260, for Lot 308 in Union Station Phase III.

-N. Carolyn Cobb to John W. Cobb, for $260,000, for Lot 23 in Narrows Point.

-Sulakshana Chavar to Michael D. Sharpton, for $285,000, for Lot 27 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase II 2nd Sector.

-James A. Brock to Deanna Pizitz, for $279,000, for Lot 176 in Edenton 4th Condominium Plat.

-Suzanne B. Keating Revocable Trust to Julia Laila Mittal, for $153,500, for Lot 17 in Sugar Oaks Amended Map.

-Rachel L. Alexander to Whitney Shaye Bell, for $245,000, for Lot 14 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase 1 2nd Sector.

-Mary Lloyd Thomas Lunsford to Bruce A. Thomas, for $205,000, for Lot 70 in Beaver Creek Preserve Third Sector.

-Adams Homes LLC to Demus Z. Copeland, for $192,600, for Lot 94 in Old Ivy Phase II Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One Parcel B.

-Katherine Kay Lowe to Madison Christine Pizzato, for $240,000, for Lot 7-22 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector.

-Adele W. Wallace to Jose Valencia Patino, for $180,000, for Lot 26 in Old Ivy Phase II.

-Christopher Michael Brown to Michael L. Hewitt, for $350,000 for Lot 17 in Royal Forest.

-Shane G. Virgin to Brandon Powell, for $223,000, for Lot 8 in Shelena Estates Resurvey of Lots 7 and 8.

-Vaquero Pelham Partners LP to FCPT Holdings LLC, for $2,294,400, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-A & LR Properties LLC to Eric Woods, for $238,900, for Lot 437 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.

April 2

-Holland Homes LLC to Forrest Roberson, for $540,235, for Lot 23 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Megan A. Coleman to Brianna Nelson, for $159,900, for Lot 119 in Hayesbury Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Erin Guerrier to Rebecca Lee Maddox, for $270,000, for Lot 129 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase I Resurvey Lots 125-129.

-Patty J. Graves to Hagan Seth McBride, for $275,000, for Lot 138 in Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Michael B. Riley to Retha Rose, for $345,000, for Lot 94 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 9.

-Ryan D. Hutson to Roy R. Shoemake, for $274,000, for Lot 1 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster First Addition.

-Andrew Coufal to Lillian Jones, for $135,000, for Lot 925 in Waterford Townhomes Sector 2.

-Reinaldo Deliz to Kenyetta Little Rahman, for $370,000, for Lot 504 in Caliston at Ballantrae Phase I Resurvey of Lots 501-520, 543-553 and 557-561.

-LGI Homes Alabama to Bryan Barr, for $257,900, for Lot 21 in Lexington Parc Sector 2 Rerecorded.

-Connie Sue Strickland to Jonathan Womelsdorf, for $350,000, for property in Section 35, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Pamela W. Derrick to Rebecca Perry, for $146,000, for Lot 1003 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Kondaur Capital Corporation to Jebeles Properties LLC, for $72,600, for property in Section 17, Township 19, Range 1 West.

-Heidi L. Weldon to Heidi L. Weldon, for $125,000, for Lot 163 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Randy Selman to Patrick Clint Channell, for $7,000, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Mary Caroline Roberson to Matthew Dewey Stewart, for $456,500, for Lot 48 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 2.

-Stephanie M. Bess to Sagamore Holdings LLC, for $138,000, for Lot 81 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector.

-Robert James Krohn to James Colin Hutto, for $285,000, for Lot 17 in Townes at Brook Highland.

-Rhonda Doss to Rhonda Doss, for $241,000, for Lot 142 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Alexzandria Tolbert to Chang Chun Zou, for $189,000, for Lot 31 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Matthew A. Robinson to John H. Henson, for $725,000, for Lot 114 in Greystone 1st Phase I.

-Kimberly Adkins Kimbrough to Matthew Robinson, for $450,000, for Lot 32 in Greystone 1st Sector.

-Jennifer S. Puckett to Boulton Properties LLC, for $183,500, for Lot 267 in Savannah Pointe Sector 2 Phase 2.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Sharon McFarland, for $206,950, for Lot 218 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-Greene Properties LLC to Ronald Steven Birmingham, for $515,000, for property in Section 23, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-John B. Foshee to Trussvegas Holdings LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 27 in Greystone Farms English Turn Sector Phase I First Amended Plat.

-James Allan Yonfa to Charlotte D. Machado, for $282,000, for Lot 7 in Stone Ridge Resurvey of Subdivision of Lots 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Keith Oneal Young, for $203,945, for Lot 220 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Kacey Simmons, for $195,690, for Lot 24 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Two.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Kelby Austin Jennings, for $210,790, for Lot 214 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-Robert Joseph Irwin to Robert Joseph Irwin, for $205,100, for Lot 673 in Waterford Cove Sector 3.

-Russell F. Dulaney to Shirley I. Hall, for $245,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Rhonda M. Williams to Philip Crittenden, for $165,000, for Lot 57 in Wyndham Cottages Phase I.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 720 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 714 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 702 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 710 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Michelle Clayton, for $438,423, for Lot 614 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Joan S. Hinson to Robert S. Thomas, for $37,500, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $105,000, for Lot 728 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $105,000, for Lot 725 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 649 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Christopher D. Bullock to Justin Howell Boone, for $509,900, for Lot 181 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2B Final Plat.

-SB Homes LLC to Ridge Crest Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 8 in Adams Ridge Subdivision Second Addition.

-SB Homes LLC to Ridge Crest Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 9 in Adams Ridge Second Addition.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to Steven R. Miller, for $100, for Lot 6 in South Oak Phase I.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Juston T. Simmons, for $356,900, for Lot 12-24 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to William Stivender, for $417,307.48, for Lot 516 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Antwaun T. Jones, for $468,900, for Lot 482 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.

-Jeremy E. Estes to Clifford E. Massey, for $511,150, for Lot 239 in Brook Highland 6th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 713 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 711 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to James Neil Guiler, for $427,512.70, for Lot 521 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 701 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 706 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Carol C. Fagin to Adam Wally Shaikh, for $700,000, for Lot 2013 in Brook Highland 20th Sector.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Christopher Blake Adams, for $399,900, for Lot 237 in Willow Oaks.

-Cornerstone Building LLC to Cody Brakeman, for $550,000, for Lot 22-69 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Jennes Jay Gunther to Terry C. Tolleson, for $318,000, for Lot 1 in M&M Properties Final Plat.

-Treasure B. Wood to Jackson Hunter Wood, for $155,710, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Asad Ali, for $210,541.44, for Lot 228 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Steven G. Smith to Samantha Smith, for $13,290, for Lot 3 in Steve Smith Family Subdivision.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Asad Ali, for $210,541.44, for Lot 99 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-James David Williams to Judson B. Brown, for $135,000, for Lot 30 in Hidden Creek II Second Sector.

-Patricia W. Harvard to Priscilla Chapman, for $48,000, for property in Section 9, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Donald R. Cordar to John Maxwell, for $55,000, for Lot 4 in Royal Forest.

-Mobley Development Inc. to DAL Properties LLC, for $75,000, for Lot 717 in Kilkerran at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Robert C. Sinclair to DAL Properties LLC, for $75,000, for Lot 903 in Carnoustie Crest at Ballantrae Phase I.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Jennifer Marie Taylor, for $223,235, for Lot 223 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Jermaine Bruno, for $200,030, for Lot 222 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-DAL Properties LLC to Michael Leblanc, for $611,400, for Lot 12 in Chelsea Reserve Resurvey of Lots 11, 12, 13 and 21.

-Phillip Lee Walters to Jack S. Betke, for $181,000, for Lot 75 in Stonebriar Phase 1.

-Wanda Childers to David Allen Riha, for $225,000, for property in Section 3, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Brittney Z. Shears to Zollie D. Heartsill, for $189,900, for Lot 10 in Cedar Bend Phase 1.

-Jonathan Alan Sullivan to John O. Moore, for $50,000, for Lot 2 in Wyngate Trace.

-Katie Ji to Paige Lilly, for $215,730, for Lot 54 in Oakwood Village Phase One.