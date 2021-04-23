Police reports for the week of April 25, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 1-31 and April 11-19:

Alabaster

April 12

-Information report from the 500 block of First Street Southwest.

-Found property from the 200 block of First Street North. A firearm valued at $250 was recovered.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Mountain Lake Trail.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Airpark Industrial Road. A motorized rollup door valued at $3,000 was damaged.

-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of Stoney Trail, Maylene. An automobile was stolen.

April 13

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 238-mile marker of I-65. A marijuana blunt, baggie with marijuana, digital scale and straw with residue were confiscated.

-Domestic incident, trespassing notice from the 8200 block of Alabama 119.

-Reckless endangerment from the 10 block of Fulton Springs Road.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 200 block of Corporate Woods Drive.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of King Arthur Court.

-Domestic incident, theft of property first degree from the 1000 block of Arrowhead Trail. Jewelry valued at $35,000 and money in the amount of $400 were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of 11th Street Northwest.

-Information report from the 800 block of Third Street Northeast.

-Information report from the 2000 block of King Charles Place.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Wilderness Trace.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 7800 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene.

April 14

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1900 block of Warrior Parkway. A vape device was confiscated.

-Information report from the 900 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Grand View Parkway.

-Information report from the 100 block of Cloverdale Drive.

-Property damage from the 1000 block of First Street Northwest. A 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe sustained $500 in damages.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Meat valued at $198.19 was stolen.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 10 block of South Forty Road.

April 15

-Information report from the 100 block of Warrior Drive.

-Criminal tampering second degree from the 100 block of Mangrove Drive. A structure was damaged.

-Information report from the 800 block of Third Street Northeast.

-Information report from the 100 block of Market Center Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 1500 block of Amberley Woods Circle.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or attempting to elude from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Drugs/narcotics and equipment were confiscated.

-Theft of property third degree from the 200 block of Cloverdale Circle. A catalytic converter valued at $500 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 6600 block of Alabama 119.

-Firearms license required from the 100 block of Simmsville Road. Firearms were confiscated.

April 16

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 1000 block of Flyway View Lane.

-Information report from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Treymoor Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 400 block of Poplar Ridge Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 1400 block of Applegate Drive.

April 17

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree from the 1000 block of First Street South. Undisclosed amounts of cocaine and marijuana were confiscated.

-Receiving stolen property fourth degree from the 500 block of Old Highway 31. An Alabama registration was confiscated.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 2200 block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 600 block of Olde Towne Lane. A 2016 Dodge Ram sustained $500 in damages.

-Harassing communications from the 20 block of Cay Clark Apt.

-Allowing dog to run at large from the 400 block of Poplar Ridge Drive.

-Property damage from the 500 block of Buck Creek Lane. A screen valued at $25 was damaged.

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree from the 900 block of First Street South. Edibles containing marijuana, marijuana and a firearm were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 1500 block of First Street North.

April 18

-Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance from the 6900 block of Shelby County 17. Amphetamines, Alprazolam, Quetiapine Fumarate, Claritin, Hydrocortisone, brass knuckles and raven arms were confiscated.

-Domestic incident from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Domestic incident from the 238-mile marker of I-65.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Cambridge Pointe Circle.

-Information report from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Trace.

-Information report from the 100 block of Industrial Road.

-Information report from the 180 block of Allen Drive.

-Information report from the 10000 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene.

-Information report from the 100 block of Mountain Parkway, Maylene. A weather vane was damaged, and a note was recovered.

-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 block of Broadmoor Lane.

April 19

-Possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 1000 block of First Street South. Heroin, methamphetamine, Alprazolam and a spoon with residue were confiscated.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 300 block of Cedar Meadow Circle. A driver’s side rear window sustained $500 in damages.

Calera

April 12

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 200 block of Sumner Drive.

-Possession of marijuana first degree from the 200 block of Sumner Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 100 block of Waterford Lake Drive.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 50 block of Smokey Road.

-Domestic incident from the 32000 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Creek Run Way.

April 13

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Sumner Drive.

-Incident from the 8400 block of U.S. 31.

-Agency assist from the 400 block of Weather Vane Road.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property second degree from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Agency assist from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Failure to appear from U.S. 31 at the county line.

-Agency assist from Shelby County 86 and Seale Road.

April 14

-Simple assault from Camden Cove Circle.

-Noise ordinance violation from the 100 block of Dogwood Lane.

-Incident from the 100 block of Creek Stone Trace.

-Agency assist from the 232-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Damage to business property from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Possession of dangerous drugs from Exit 228 of I-65.

-Agency assist from the 228-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Theft of property third degree from the 700 block of Merlin Drive.

-Animal bite from the 400 block of 11th Street.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25 (two counts).

April 15

-Possession of a controlled substance-opium or derivative from the 6100 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of George Roy Parkway.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Court commitment order from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

April 16

-DUI-any substance, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from the 32700 block of U.S. 31.

Harpersville

March 10

-Burglary of residence from Shelby County 62.

March 12

-Domestic incident from the 4900 block of U.S. 280.

March 16

-Domestic violence-assault from the 4900 block of U.S. 280.

-Altered mental status from Brandy Lane.

March 19

-Menacing from the 2900 block of Sun Valley Road.

March 21

-Custody dispute from the 5200 block of U.S. 280.

March 23

-Civil incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 83.

March 27

-Vehicle impoundment from an unnamed location.

March 30

-Vehicle impoundment from an unnamed location.

Helena

April 12

-Simple assault-family from the 3000 block of Stonecreek Trace.

-Harassment from the 3000 block of Stonecreek Trace.

-Dog bite from the 100 block of First Avenue West.

-Death investigation from the 1300 block of Old Cahaba Cove.

April 13

-Property damage from an unnamed location in Helena.

-Damage to city property from the 4900 block of Cox Cove.

-Violation of city fire code from the 4900 block of Shelby County 17.

-Civil dispute from the 200 block of Helena Marketplace.

April 14

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from First Avenue and Railroad Avenue.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 800 block of Old Cahaba Drive.

-Missing person from the 1800 block of Shelby County 93.

April 15

-Theft of property third degree from the 4000 block of Long Leaf Lake Trace.

-Illegal possession of a credit or debit card from the 6000 block of Woodvale Drive.

-Harassment from Joe Tucker Park.

April 16

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Penhale Park Road.

-Identity theft from the 2100 block of Old Cahaba Place.

-Incident from Pup Run.

April 17

-Identity theft from St. Charles Drive.

-Incident from the 500 block of Bentmoor Drive.

April 18

-Police canine activity from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Incident from the 100 block of Lake Davidson Lane.

-Dog bite from Cunningham Drive at Lawley Street.

-Civil dispute from Park Lake Trace.

April 19

-Incident from Alabama 261 at Starkey Street.

Montevallo

April 11

-Dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 5.30 grams valued at $15.

April 12

-Burglary-non-residence-force and larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1,500 from Park Road (school/college). Stolen was three baseball hats, helmet, three baseball gloves, two batting gloves, four Fungo bats and a hat valued at $1,510.

April 13

-Property damage from AL-25 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was rear of the vehicle valued at $200.

-Assault-simple assault from Lodge Drive (residence/home).

April 15

-Information only from Graham Street (residence/home). Stolen was a series 3 Apple Watch valued at $500.

April 16

-Assault-domestic-simple assault-family from Jacks Parking Lot (restaurant).

April 17

-Assault-aggravated assault-menacing-gun from the 200 Block of Highway 204 (residence/home).

April 18

-Information only from the 200 Block of Evansville Circle (residence/home).

-Property damage was Spring Creek Road at Overland Road (highway/street). Damaged was a tire valued at $100.

April 19

-Assault-domestic-simple assault-family from Vine Street (residence/home).

Pelham

April 11

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 400 Block of Keystone Court (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was equipment valued at $500.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen other/recovered locally was merchandise valued at $118.50.

April 12

-Theft from the 300 Block of Bowling Lane (bar/night club). Stolen, not recovered was a bank card, credit cards and a wallet valued at $50.

-Theft from the 200 Block of Carl Nichols Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $130. Destroyed/damaged was a device valued at $450.

April 13

-Identity theft from the 200 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Hidden Creek Parkway (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a rock valued at $10.

-Found property from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street (highway/road/alley). Lost was a key valued at $0.

April 14

-Theft from the 100 Block of Commerce Court (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a check and currency valued at $1,300.

April 15

-Drugs from Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Pills, ammunition and guns valued at $262.