expand
Ad Spot

April 23, 2021

Police reports for the week of April 25, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 3:49 pm Friday, April 23, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from March 1-31 and April 11-19:

Alabaster

April 12

-Information report from the 500 block of First Street Southwest.

-Found property from the 200 block of First Street North. A firearm valued at $250 was recovered.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Mountain Lake Trail.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Airpark Industrial Road. A motorized rollup door valued at $3,000 was damaged.

-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of Stoney Trail, Maylene. An automobile was stolen.

April 13

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 238-mile marker of I-65. A marijuana blunt, baggie with marijuana, digital scale and straw with residue were confiscated.

-Domestic incident, trespassing notice from the 8200 block of Alabama 119.

-Reckless endangerment from the 10 block of Fulton Springs Road.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 200 block of Corporate Woods Drive.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of King Arthur Court.

-Domestic incident, theft of property first degree from the 1000 block of Arrowhead Trail. Jewelry valued at $35,000 and money in the amount of $400 were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of 11th Street Northwest.

-Information report from the 800 block of Third Street Northeast.

-Information report from the 2000 block of King Charles Place.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Wilderness Trace.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 7800 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene.

April 14

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1900 block of Warrior Parkway. A vape device was confiscated.

-Information report from the 900 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Grand View Parkway.

-Information report from the 100 block of Cloverdale Drive.

-Property damage from the 1000 block of First Street Northwest. A 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe sustained $500 in damages.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Meat valued at $198.19 was stolen.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 10 block of South Forty Road.

April 15

-Information report from the 100 block of Warrior Drive.

-Criminal tampering second degree from the 100 block of Mangrove Drive. A structure was damaged.

-Information report from the 800 block of Third Street Northeast.

-Information report from the 100 block of Market Center Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 1500 block of Amberley Woods Circle.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or attempting to elude from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Drugs/narcotics and equipment were confiscated.

-Theft of property third degree from the 200 block of Cloverdale Circle. A catalytic converter valued at $500 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 6600 block of Alabama 119.

-Firearms license required from the 100 block of Simmsville Road. Firearms were confiscated.

April 16

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 1000 block of Flyway View Lane.

-Information report from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Treymoor Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 400 block of Poplar Ridge Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 1400 block of Applegate Drive.

April 17

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree from the 1000 block of First Street South. Undisclosed amounts of cocaine and marijuana were confiscated.

-Receiving stolen property fourth degree from the 500 block of Old Highway 31. An Alabama registration was confiscated.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 2200 block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 600 block of Olde Towne Lane. A 2016 Dodge Ram sustained $500 in damages.

-Harassing communications from the 20 block of Cay Clark Apt.

-Allowing dog to run at large from the 400 block of Poplar Ridge Drive.

-Property damage from the 500 block of Buck Creek Lane. A screen valued at $25 was damaged.

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree from the 900 block of First Street South. Edibles containing marijuana, marijuana and a firearm were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 1500 block of First Street North.

April 18

-Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance from the 6900 block of Shelby County 17. Amphetamines, Alprazolam, Quetiapine Fumarate, Claritin, Hydrocortisone, brass knuckles and raven arms were confiscated.

-Domestic incident from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Domestic incident from the 238-mile marker of I-65.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Cambridge Pointe Circle.

-Information report from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Trace.

-Information report from the 100 block of Industrial Road.

-Information report from the 180 block of Allen Drive.

-Information report from the 10000 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene.

-Information report from the 100 block of Mountain Parkway, Maylene. A weather vane was damaged, and a note was recovered.

-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 block of Broadmoor Lane.

April 19

-Possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 1000 block of First Street South. Heroin, methamphetamine, Alprazolam and a spoon with residue were confiscated.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 300 block of Cedar Meadow Circle. A driver’s side rear window sustained $500 in damages.

 

Calera

April 12

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 200 block of Sumner Drive.

-Possession of marijuana first degree from the 200 block of Sumner Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 100 block of Waterford Lake Drive.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 50 block of Smokey Road.

-Domestic incident from the 32000 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Creek Run Way.

April 13

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Sumner Drive.

-Incident from the 8400 block of U.S. 31.

-Agency assist from the 400 block of Weather Vane Road.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property second degree from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Agency assist from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Failure to appear from U.S. 31 at the county line.

-Agency assist from Shelby County 86 and Seale Road.

April 14

-Simple assault from Camden Cove Circle.

-Noise ordinance violation from the 100 block of Dogwood Lane.

-Incident from the 100 block of Creek Stone Trace.

-Agency assist from the 232-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Damage to business property from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Possession of dangerous drugs from Exit 228 of I-65.

-Agency assist from the 228-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Theft of property third degree from the 700 block of Merlin Drive.

-Animal bite from the 400 block of 11th Street.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25 (two counts).

April 15

-Possession of a controlled substance-opium or derivative from the 6100 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of George Roy Parkway.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Court commitment order from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

April 16

-DUI-any substance, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from the 32700 block of U.S. 31.

 

Harpersville

March 10

-Burglary of residence from Shelby County 62.

March 12

-Domestic incident from the 4900 block of U.S. 280.

March 16

-Domestic violence-assault from the 4900 block of U.S. 280.

-Altered mental status from Brandy Lane.

March 19

-Menacing from the 2900 block of Sun Valley Road.

March 21

-Custody dispute from the 5200 block of U.S. 280.

March 23

-Civil incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 83.

March 27

-Vehicle impoundment from an unnamed location.

March 30

-Vehicle impoundment from an unnamed location.

 

Helena

April 12

-Simple assault-family from the 3000 block of Stonecreek Trace.

-Harassment from the 3000 block of Stonecreek Trace.

-Dog bite from the 100 block of First Avenue West.

-Death investigation from the 1300 block of Old Cahaba Cove.

April 13

-Property damage from an unnamed location in Helena.

-Damage to city property from the 4900 block of Cox Cove.

-Violation of city fire code from the 4900 block of Shelby County 17.

-Civil dispute from the 200 block of Helena Marketplace.

April 14

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from First Avenue and Railroad Avenue.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 800 block of Old Cahaba Drive.

-Missing person from the 1800 block of Shelby County 93.

April 15

-Theft of property third degree from the 4000 block of Long Leaf Lake Trace.

-Illegal possession of a credit or debit card from the 6000 block of Woodvale Drive.

-Harassment from Joe Tucker Park.

April 16

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Penhale Park Road.

-Identity theft from the 2100 block of Old Cahaba Place.

-Incident from Pup Run.

April 17

-Identity theft from St. Charles Drive.

-Incident from the 500 block of Bentmoor Drive.

April 18

-Police canine activity from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Incident from the 100 block of Lake Davidson Lane.

-Dog bite from Cunningham Drive at Lawley Street.

-Civil dispute from Park Lake Trace.

April 19

-Incident from Alabama 261 at Starkey Street.

 

Montevallo

April 11

-Dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 5.30 grams valued at $15.

April 12

-Burglary-non-residence-force and larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1,500 from Park Road (school/college). Stolen was three baseball hats, helmet, three baseball gloves, two batting gloves, four Fungo bats and a hat valued at $1,510.

April 13

-Property damage from AL-25 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was rear of the vehicle valued at $200.

-Assault-simple assault from Lodge Drive (residence/home).

April 15

-Information only from Graham Street (residence/home). Stolen was a series 3 Apple Watch valued at $500.

April 16

-Assault-domestic-simple assault-family from Jacks Parking Lot (restaurant).

April 17

-Assault-aggravated assault-menacing-gun from the 200 Block of Highway 204 (residence/home).

April 18

-Information only from the 200 Block of Evansville Circle (residence/home).

-Property damage was Spring Creek Road at Overland Road (highway/street). Damaged was a tire valued at $100.

April 19

-Assault-domestic-simple assault-family from Vine Street (residence/home).

 

Pelham

April 11

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 400 Block of Keystone Court (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was equipment valued at $500.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen other/recovered locally was merchandise valued at $118.50.

April 12

-Theft from the 300 Block of Bowling Lane (bar/night club). Stolen, not recovered was a bank card, credit cards and a wallet valued at $50.

-Theft from the 200 Block of Carl Nichols Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $130. Destroyed/damaged was a device valued at $450.

April 13

-Identity theft from the 200 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Hidden Creek Parkway (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a rock valued at $10.

-Found property from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street (highway/road/alley). Lost was a key valued at $0.

April 14

-Theft from the 100 Block of Commerce Court (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was a check and currency valued at $1,300.

April 15

-Drugs from Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Pills, ammunition and guns valued at $262.

More News

Westover Day in the Park to return May 1

UPDATE: Cause of 280 fire ‘undetermined,’ residents complain of ash, smoke

Doris Faye Isbell

Arrest reports for the week of April 25, 2021

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Westover Day in the Park to return May 1

280 Main Story

UPDATE: Cause of 280 fire ‘undetermined,’ residents complain of ash, smoke

280 Main Story

U.S. 280 back open after roadside fire

Business

C Spire begins construction in Helena, Pelham

280 Main Story

Montevallo’s Wood among Jeff State’s ‘big four’ award winners

280 Reporter

Chamber to celebrate outstanding students, educators

280 Main Story

Road closure planned for railroad crossing work in Calcis

Montevallo

Montevallo Main Street to host Friday Nights at the Cove

Columbiana

Novella Club hears from Blanket Fort Hope CEO

Montevallo

Parnell Library among grant funding recipients

News

Oak Mountain State Fair returns for 2021

Helena Reporter

Helena looking to increase diversity and inclusion

280 Main Story

Spain Park claims 7A State Tennis Championship

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain’s Qian wins state championship, doubles team finishes in semis

Helena

Surcouf and Tolbert earn Eagle rank

Alabaster Main Story

Interstellar Crawfish Fest brings community together

Columbiana

Childers leaving Shelby County to take over as Red Bay head coach

Alabaster Main Story

Keeping the faith during a pandemic

Community Columnists

Familiar face, generous heart

News

Pelham Palooza in the Park to return May 15

News

Dance party helps to raise money for tornado victims

280 Main Story

Fire at the Foothills sees biggest crowd ever

Alabaster Main Story

THS students rank nationally in French competition

Helena

Helena Miracle League holds opening day