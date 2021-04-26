expand
April 26, 2021

On April 19, the Pelham City Council unanimously voted to approve the purchase of a 6.7-acre parcel of land that is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 31 and Amphitheatre Road. (File)

Pelham to purchase Amphitheatre Road land parcel

By Nathan Howell

Published 2:42 pm Monday, April 26, 2021

PELHAM – The Pelham City Council approved a resolution on April 19 that will see the city purchase an approximately 6.7-acre parcel of land located at corner of U.S. Highway 31 and Amphitheatre Road.

The council unanimously voted to approve the purchase of the land, which will benefit ongoing projects such as the Pelham Greenway, The Canopy development and provide more parking for the businesses along roads.

“The city has been interested in that property for a number of years. It was always interesting piece being next to the civic complex and the amphitheater for potential expansions or parking,” said Pelham City Council President Maurice Mercer. “It will ultimately tie in to our trail stem and have strategic parking. It will be a great asset when The Canopy project comes online. We are excited that we are able to capture that piece of land.”

Pelham Mayor Gary Waters expressed his approval for the project saying that it will benefit the entire city.

“Since becoming Mayor, the acquisition of this property has been at the top of my to do list. The timing couldn’t be better. This is the first real opportunity we have to improve parking at and adjacent to the Pelham Civic Complex,” Waters said.

He explained that this land would ultimately help maximize the potential of the area, by addressing the needs for space for those major businesses.

“We have had situations where we had concerts, weddings and hockey games at the same time. We never had a definitive plan for parking overages, but we do now. I just want you to envision what those acres will look like. It will not be clear cut, but a park-light setting. It will be a beautiful addition through Amphitheatre Road.”

According to Council member Rick Wash the approval of the land will help connect the ongoing Pelham Greenway project, by providing connections to the trail and businesses in the section of the city.

“Not only is it what the mayor described but it is also a major part of the Greenway. It is the only option for crossing U.S. Highway 31 and accessing the Pelham Civic Complex and The Canopy,” Wash explained. “Not only will it serve multifunctional piece of property, but everyone in Pelham will get to enjoy that.”

THS theatre performing “Godspell”

Historical Hike explores the history of the Gould Coke Ovens

PHS caps off year with senior activities

