April 26, 2021

Students in the Thompson High School Theatre Department have been preparing a production of “Godspell,” which will have three performances from April 30 through May 1. (Contributed/Emma Graves and Mia Stowe)

THS theatre performing “Godspell”

By Nathan Howell

Published 10:54 am Monday, April 26, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Thompson High School’s Theatre Department is hosting a special outdoor production of “Godspell,” for their spring production.

There will be three performances of the production running from April 30 through May 1 at 7 p.m. in the THS courtyard just outside of the school.

The play was written by Stephen Schwartz and has a heavy focus on the themes of love and tolerance, which according to Director of Theatre Jane Ganey, the department felt was important to emphasize considering current events.

“The play deals a lot with religious themes, but ultimately it is about spreading love,” Ganey said. “We want our audience to question how they can be a better person and let light their heart, and shed hate. No matter your religion we want to spread the idea of tolerance and acceptance for everyone. This play really sends that message.”

Aside from deeper meaning, the play also provides for a smaller number of actors, which was important in protecting the health and safety of the school’s students.

“We needed something that had a smaller case, due to the pandemic. We really wanted to make sure that it was a show that we could perform socially distanced,” Ganey said. “We have 13 students in the cast for the play and they have been working on it since December.”

For the students, this production marks months of hard work juggling health and safety guidelines to properly prepare their performances.

“We have been working on this for month now, and they have had to adapt to a lot of different things with the pandemic,” Ganey said. “We have had virtual rehearsals and we had a choreographer who has been doing virtual sessions with the students to teach them. They have worked really hard to adapt to that.”

The show is planned to be outdoors at the THS courtyard to promote social distancing, however if there is inclement weather the play will be moved inside the performing arts center.

Tickets for the production are $10 and can be purchased ahead of time online or from a cast member, or at the entrance.

More information and tickets are available at Showtix4u.com/event-details/47032.

Pelham to purchase Amphitheatre Road land parcel



Historical Hike explores the history of the Gould Coke Ovens

PHS caps off year with senior activities



