expand
Ad Spot

April 27, 2021

Helena’s Maddie Rasmussen, left, and Brianna Wilson are both headed to Lurleen B. Wallace Community College to be a part of the school’s first volleyball team. (Contributed)

Helena volleyball players to play together at next level

By Alec Etheredge

Published 5:01 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HELENA – Two Helena senior volleyball players are combining their skills to join forces at the next level after four years suiting up for the Huskies.

Maddie Rasmussen and Brianna Wilson made it official when the two standouts from Helena High School signed with Lurleen B. Wallace Community College at a special signing ceremony in front of family, teammates and friends.

Both are attending the school on full-ride athletic scholarships after proving themselves as top athletes on the Helena volleyball team.

Rasmussen did so as the top setter on the team, while Wilson was the team’s top middle blocker this past season.

Both also represented the Huskies on the All-County team with Wilson making the first team as one of the county’s best players up front, while Rasmussen made the second team.

In addition to playing at the next level, they’ll also be making history by joining the school’s first volleyball program in history.

They’ll join head coach Janie Wiggins, who was also at the signing ceremony, looking to start a new tradition at Lurleen B. Wallace after special high school careers.

More News

Paschal wins District 73 Republican nomination

Pelham man sought for murder in fatal hit and run during chase with Vestavia Hills Police

Helena volleyball players to play together at next level

Helena creates Diversity and Inclusion Board

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Paschal wins District 73 Republican nomination

News

Pelham man sought for murder in fatal hit and run during chase with Vestavia Hills Police

Helena

Helena creates Diversity and Inclusion Board

280 Main Story

Regions Tradition returning to Greystone next week

News

Pelham Racquet Club hosting USTA state championship

Helena

Helena awards $60,000 in grants to teachers

Montevallo

SCS honors UAB’s Jaye Locks with Journey Shaper award

280 Main Story

Cahaba Market next to Cavender’s expected to open this fall

Columbiana

Shelby County High School student wins bass fishing state tournament

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel repeats as ACSC state champions

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson cheerleaders win at nationals

News

Pelham to purchase Amphitheatre Road land parcel

Alabaster Main Story

THS theatre performing “Godspell”

Helena

Historical Hike explores the history of the Gould Coke Ovens

News

PHS caps off year with senior activities

Columbiana

Aderholt, Fox lift Shelby County to first-round sweep

Helena

Helena scores 23 runs in first-round playoff sweep

280 Main Story

Chelsea pulls off dominant sweep to advance to round 2

280 Main Story

Westover Day in the Park to return May 1

280 Main Story

UPDATE: Cause of 280 fire ‘undetermined,’ residents complain of ash, smoke

280 Main Story

U.S. 280 back open after roadside fire

Business

C Spire begins construction in Helena, Pelham

280 Main Story

Montevallo’s Wood among Jeff State’s ‘big four’ award winners

280 Reporter

Chamber to celebrate outstanding students, educators