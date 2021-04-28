Bobby Hawkins Rotary scholarship will benefit 2 UM students this fall

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Montevallo Rotary Club invites graduating seniors from Montevallo High School who are planning to attend the University of Montevallo in the Fall Semester of 2021 to apply for the Bobby Hawkins Rotary scholarships.

Two applicants will be awarded $1,000 each to attend to University of Montevallo.

The scholarships were inspired by Bobby Hawkins. Bobby, born with cerebral palsy, lived a vibrant, fulfilled life traveling the world representing the Montevallo Rotary Club at Rotary International conventions. Bobby initiated the scholarships from his own private funds.

The club wishes to honor Bobby and carry on his tradition, hopefully inspiring the pursuit of education and involvement in our communities. For more information or to apply, visit Montevallorotaryclub.org.