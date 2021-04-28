expand
Ad Spot

April 28, 2021

Columbiana Middle School Quiz Bowl members pictured are Spencer Decker, Jordan Weathers, Nate Johns, Jonavan Smith, Joseph Tallie and Logan Loyd. (Contributed)

CMS quiz bowl team to compete at national level

By Staff Reports

Published 4:47 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

With its championship win at 2021 ASCA Middle School Districts, the quiz bowl team from Columbiana Middle School proved themselves worthy to play on a national stage. On Saturday, May 1, the team will represent their school in a 112-team national competition:  National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ Middle School National Championship Tournament.

The MSNCT was first held as a separate tournament in 2011, and the 2020 championships were not held due to the COVID-19 outbreak. All of this year’s NAQT championship tournaments will be held online through videoconferences.

Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students.  Quiz bowl teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture.  The matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration since no individual player is likely to be an expert in all subject areas.  Participation in quiz bowl both reinforces lessons from the classroom and encourages players to develop new intellectual interests.

This will be Columbiana’s first time attending the Middle School National Championship Tournament.

Columbiana may face familiar foes in the online tournament, as Arab and West Point (from Cullman) will also be attending.

The team will be captained by Logan Loyd, who will be joined by Spencer Decker, Nate Johns, Jonavan Smith, Joseph Tallie and Jordan Weathers.  The team will be coached by Jason Mayfield.

Tournament results will be updated throughout the two days of competition at Naqt.com/go/stats/11800 so everyone can follow along and see how the team does.  You can also follow #msnct on Twitter.

More News

Wagner teaching sports business at University of Montevallo

Westover Business Alliance holds 1st in-person luncheon since pandemic

Bobby Hawkins Rotary scholarship will benefit 2 UM students this fall

Helena boys advance to quarterfinals with six-goal win

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

Wagner teaching sports business at University of Montevallo

280 Main Story

Westover Business Alliance holds 1st in-person luncheon since pandemic

Montevallo

Bobby Hawkins Rotary scholarship will benefit 2 UM students this fall

280 Main Story

Brand new Phoenix boat equals big payday for Cox, Boyette

Columbiana

CMS quiz bowl team to compete at national level

280 Main Story

Unemployment assistance available for those hit by tornadoes

Alabaster Reporter Schools

Old Town Live returning with “Mo-n-Grass” concert

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel softball team wins thrilling third game to take home state championship

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson students spend a ‘Night Under the Stars’

Columbiana

Help comes full circle in the wake of disaster

Community Columnists

The multi-faceted service of Gaydon

280 Reporter

Remembering Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church

Montevallo

Montevallo Arts Fest sees record turnout

Montevallo

Weather clears up for 10th Strawberry Festival

Alabaster Main Story

Paschal wins District 73 Republican nomination

News

Pelham man sought for murder in fatal hit and run during chase with Vestavia Hills Police

Helena

Helena creates Diversity and Inclusion Board

280 Main Story

Regions Tradition returning to Greystone next week

News

Pelham Racquet Club hosting USTA state championship

Helena

Helena awards $60,000 in grants to teachers

Montevallo

SCS honors UAB’s Jaye Locks with Journey Shaper award

280 Main Story

Cahaba Market next to Cavender’s expected to open this fall

Columbiana

Shelby County High School student wins bass fishing state tournament

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel repeats as ACSC state champions