expand
Ad Spot

April 28, 2021

Helena girls have season come to an end in 2nd round

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:58 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021

By SETH HAGAN | Special to the Reporter

Helena – Helena’s girls soccer season came to a close in the playoffs Tuesday, April 27 as the Huskies fell to Northridge 3-0 in the second round.

Helena finished with a 12-7-2 in the 2021 campaign and a first round playoff victory over Benjamin Russell. Northridge notched their first score ten minutes into the match off a free kick 20 yards out just above the penalty box.

The kick sailed toward the goal and one of the Jaguars was able to deflect the ball with her body into the left corner of the net away from the goalie. The next 22 minutes went scoreless with neither team seriously threatening.

Helena’s best look of the first half came in the 8’ as a long pass play left the Huskies in a one-on-one with the goalie, but the shot veered just wide of the left goal post.

What seemed like moments later, Northridge made a great move up the left side past the Helena defense and crossed to an open teammate who passed an easy goal into the right corner for a 2-0 lead they would keep until halftime.

The Jaguars established themselves as a solid passing and ball handling team keeping Helena from many scoring opportunities, particularly in the second half.

Northridge (12-6-3) was able to put the game away with another impressive breakaway cross for their third and final goal. They had a few chances to add to their lead but Helena turned away the remaining efforts.

More News

Wagner teaching sports business at University of Montevallo

Westover Business Alliance holds 1st in-person luncheon since pandemic

Bobby Hawkins Rotary scholarship will benefit 2 UM students this fall

Helena boys advance to quarterfinals with six-goal win

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

Wagner teaching sports business at University of Montevallo

280 Main Story

Westover Business Alliance holds 1st in-person luncheon since pandemic

Montevallo

Bobby Hawkins Rotary scholarship will benefit 2 UM students this fall

280 Main Story

Brand new Phoenix boat equals big payday for Cox, Boyette

Columbiana

CMS quiz bowl team to compete at national level

280 Main Story

Unemployment assistance available for those hit by tornadoes

Alabaster Reporter Schools

Old Town Live returning with “Mo-n-Grass” concert

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel softball team wins thrilling third game to take home state championship

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson students spend a ‘Night Under the Stars’

Columbiana

Help comes full circle in the wake of disaster

Community Columnists

The multi-faceted service of Gaydon

280 Reporter

Remembering Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church

Montevallo

Montevallo Arts Fest sees record turnout

Montevallo

Weather clears up for 10th Strawberry Festival

Alabaster Main Story

Paschal wins District 73 Republican nomination

News

Pelham man sought for murder in fatal hit and run during chase with Vestavia Hills Police

Helena

Helena creates Diversity and Inclusion Board

280 Main Story

Regions Tradition returning to Greystone next week

News

Pelham Racquet Club hosting USTA state championship

Helena

Helena awards $60,000 in grants to teachers

Montevallo

SCS honors UAB’s Jaye Locks with Journey Shaper award

280 Main Story

Cahaba Market next to Cavender’s expected to open this fall

Columbiana

Shelby County High School student wins bass fishing state tournament

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel repeats as ACSC state champions