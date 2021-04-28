Helena girls have season come to an end in 2nd round

By SETH HAGAN | Special to the Reporter

Helena – Helena’s girls soccer season came to a close in the playoffs Tuesday, April 27 as the Huskies fell to Northridge 3-0 in the second round.

Helena finished with a 12-7-2 in the 2021 campaign and a first round playoff victory over Benjamin Russell. Northridge notched their first score ten minutes into the match off a free kick 20 yards out just above the penalty box.

The kick sailed toward the goal and one of the Jaguars was able to deflect the ball with her body into the left corner of the net away from the goalie. The next 22 minutes went scoreless with neither team seriously threatening.

Helena’s best look of the first half came in the 8’ as a long pass play left the Huskies in a one-on-one with the goalie, but the shot veered just wide of the left goal post.

What seemed like moments later, Northridge made a great move up the left side past the Helena defense and crossed to an open teammate who passed an easy goal into the right corner for a 2-0 lead they would keep until halftime.

The Jaguars established themselves as a solid passing and ball handling team keeping Helena from many scoring opportunities, particularly in the second half.

Northridge (12-6-3) was able to put the game away with another impressive breakaway cross for their third and final goal. They had a few chances to add to their lead but Helena turned away the remaining efforts.