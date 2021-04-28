expand
April 28, 2021

Maple Reed Lemley

By Staff Reports

Published 12:36 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Maple Reed Lemley
Calera

Maple Reed Lemley, 72, of Calera, passed away Tuesday, April 27.

Maple was born on January 13, 1949 to Clayton and Ida Mae Reed in Washington County. She was the devoted wife to Donald Lee Lemley for 56 years. Maple loved Jesus, her family, traveling and shopping more than anything.

She fought a hard battle until the very end, proving just how strong she truly was. She was surrounded by family when she went home to be with Jesus.

She is survived by her husband, Donald; her children, Tina (Andy) Barnett, Belinda (Gregg) Plier, and Chris (Bridgett) Lemley. Maple had 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren – all of which, loved her dearly.

She is survived by her four sisters and seven brothers, countless nieces and nephews, and special niece, Lisa Lemley Howe, who did so much to make Maple’s last days special. Special thanks to her sisters, Lena Covington and Jeanette McNeill, for all the love and support shown during these trying days.

Maple was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ervin Reed; and sister, Norma Gray.

What a beautiful legacy she leaves behind and she will be forever missed.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 30 at Rockco Funeral Home (Montevallo), 3715 Hwy 25 Montevallo, AL 35115, from 6–8 pm. The funeral service will take place Saturday, May 1 at Rockco Funeral Home (Montevallo) at 2 p.m., with burial following at Salem Cemetery, County Road 15 Montevallo, AL 35115.

