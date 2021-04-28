expand
Ad Spot

April 28, 2021

No. 1 Spain Park beats Oak Mountain in final 2 minutes to keep season alive

By Alec Etheredge

Published 11:26 am Wednesday, April 28, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HOOVER – The Spain Park Jaguars entered their first-round playoff matchup with No. 6 Oak Mountain as the top-ranked team in Class 7A but knew a difficult challenge was ahead against an Eagles’ team that had relied on defense much of the season.

Oak Mountain did it once again by holding the Jaguars scoreless for much of the game, but Spain Park’s persistent effort of not giving up despite frustrations of not scoring for 78 minutes of action finally paid off in the final two minutes of the game.

That’s when Alan Melendez finally found an opening and seized the moment.

In the biggest opportunity of the season, he capitalized by burying a shot in the back of the net with 1:13 to play.

His goal became the difference in the match and helped the Jags keep their season alive and advance in the postseason.

In addition to his late success on the offensive end, Spain Park came ready to play defensively as well.

The Jags matched the intensity of Oak Mountain in the first half, which led to a physical battle between the two teams.

Neither team was willing to let their season wend without contesting every ball and putting a body on somebody. That led to a scoreless first half with neither team getting very many clean looks at the goal in a tight rivalry battle between two teams separated by less than three miles.

That trend continued into the second half, as neither team gave much space for the other to work with.

But both started taking more risks, leading to opportunities.

Those opportunities continued to come and go without a goal for the majority of the half, but with the continued attempts finally came the game-winning goal off Melendez’s foot in the final two minutes to propel the Jags into the quarterfinals.

With the win, Spain Park improved to 16-1-3 overall this season, while Oak Mountain’s season came to an end with an overall record of 11-7-5.

The Jags will now travel to take on Grissom later this week for a spot in the Final Four.

Spain Park will travel to Grissom Friday night, April 30 for a quarterfinal matchup at 6 p.m.

More News

Wagner teaching sports business at University of Montevallo

Westover Business Alliance holds 1st in-person luncheon since pandemic

Bobby Hawkins Rotary scholarship will benefit 2 UM students this fall

Helena boys advance to quarterfinals with six-goal win

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

Wagner teaching sports business at University of Montevallo

280 Main Story

Westover Business Alliance holds 1st in-person luncheon since pandemic

Montevallo

Bobby Hawkins Rotary scholarship will benefit 2 UM students this fall

280 Main Story

Brand new Phoenix boat equals big payday for Cox, Boyette

Columbiana

CMS quiz bowl team to compete at national level

280 Main Story

Unemployment assistance available for those hit by tornadoes

Alabaster Reporter Schools

Old Town Live returning with “Mo-n-Grass” concert

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel softball team wins thrilling third game to take home state championship

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson students spend a ‘Night Under the Stars’

Columbiana

Help comes full circle in the wake of disaster

Community Columnists

The multi-faceted service of Gaydon

280 Reporter

Remembering Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church

Montevallo

Montevallo Arts Fest sees record turnout

Montevallo

Weather clears up for 10th Strawberry Festival

Alabaster Main Story

Paschal wins District 73 Republican nomination

News

Pelham man sought for murder in fatal hit and run during chase with Vestavia Hills Police

Helena

Helena creates Diversity and Inclusion Board

280 Main Story

Regions Tradition returning to Greystone next week

News

Pelham Racquet Club hosting USTA state championship

Helena

Helena awards $60,000 in grants to teachers

Montevallo

SCS honors UAB’s Jaye Locks with Journey Shaper award

280 Main Story

Cahaba Market next to Cavender’s expected to open this fall

Columbiana

Shelby County High School student wins bass fishing state tournament

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel repeats as ACSC state champions