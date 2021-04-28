expand
Ad Spot

April 28, 2021

In fall 2020, Brittany Wagner began serving as an adjunct professor in the Stephens College of Business, teaching courses in the sport business minor program. (Contributed)

Wagner teaching sports business at University of Montevallo

By Staff Reports

Published 6:43 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Brittany Wagner, a nationally respected athletic academic counselor and motivational speaker who starred in the Netflix documentary series “Last Chance U,” has been preparing University of Montevallo students to enter the sports-related business field over the last several months.

In fall 2020, Wagner began serving as an adjunct professor in the University’s Stephens College of Business, teaching courses in the sport business minor program.

During her years working as an athletic academic counselor at the community college level, Wagner guided hundreds of student-athletes who were facing significant hardships to academic and professional success.

She helped more than 200 football players qualify academically to play at the NCAA Division I level, and all of the students she advised who are currently playing in the NFL hold college degrees.

Over the past several years, Wagner has traveled the country as a motivational speaker. In 2017, she launched her own company “Ten Thousand Pencils,” which works with high school and college-level administrators, counselors and teachers to help them build better relationships with at-risk students.

Wagner said she has been thoroughly enjoying her time at UM, and said students immediately recognize her from her TV days.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be back on a college campus, this time in a teaching role. I could not speak more highly of the students and staff at Montevallo,” she said. “Some of them are shocked to walk into class and realize it’s actually me, which is fun. I can say, though, that as much as I might inspire them, they inspire me more. There are incredibly bright minds on this campus and I am honored to be here.”

More News

Wagner teaching sports business at University of Montevallo

Westover Business Alliance holds 1st in-person luncheon since pandemic

Bobby Hawkins Rotary scholarship will benefit 2 UM students this fall

Helena boys advance to quarterfinals with six-goal win

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

Wagner teaching sports business at University of Montevallo

280 Main Story

Westover Business Alliance holds 1st in-person luncheon since pandemic

Montevallo

Bobby Hawkins Rotary scholarship will benefit 2 UM students this fall

280 Main Story

Brand new Phoenix boat equals big payday for Cox, Boyette

Columbiana

CMS quiz bowl team to compete at national level

280 Main Story

Unemployment assistance available for those hit by tornadoes

Alabaster Reporter Schools

Old Town Live returning with “Mo-n-Grass” concert

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel softball team wins thrilling third game to take home state championship

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson students spend a ‘Night Under the Stars’

Columbiana

Help comes full circle in the wake of disaster

Community Columnists

The multi-faceted service of Gaydon

280 Reporter

Remembering Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church

Montevallo

Montevallo Arts Fest sees record turnout

Montevallo

Weather clears up for 10th Strawberry Festival

Alabaster Main Story

Paschal wins District 73 Republican nomination

News

Pelham man sought for murder in fatal hit and run during chase with Vestavia Hills Police

Helena

Helena creates Diversity and Inclusion Board

280 Main Story

Regions Tradition returning to Greystone next week

News

Pelham Racquet Club hosting USTA state championship

Helena

Helena awards $60,000 in grants to teachers

Montevallo

SCS honors UAB’s Jaye Locks with Journey Shaper award

280 Main Story

Cahaba Market next to Cavender’s expected to open this fall

Columbiana

Shelby County High School student wins bass fishing state tournament

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel repeats as ACSC state champions