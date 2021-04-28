Westover Business Alliance holds 1st in-person luncheon since pandemic

FROM STAFF REPORTS

What an educational, entertaining and just plain fun meeting The Westover Business Alliance had on Thursday, April 22.

The group wished to thank Dr. John and Nona Hurst for sharing their lovely venue and sponsoring the meeting. Who knew honey bees communicate by dancing? Also, Mark Hays’s passion for snakes and how they benefit us and the environment was infectious. Did you know rattlesnakes eat ticks?

It was great to hear from Westover Planning Commissioner Robin Smith about the Pine Mountain Preserve project. There is also excitement about the new Westover Digital Newsletter that Susan Lane and the City will be launching soon.

The group also expressed thanks to Adrian Riggins for giving the invocation.