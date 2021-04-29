Chelsea’s Wilkinson selected as AU student marshal

FROM STAFF REPORTS

AUBURN — Grant Roger Wilkinson of Chelsea, Alabama, has been selected as the student marshal for the College of Sciences and Mathematics, or COSAM, in Auburn University’s spring 2021 commencement ceremony, scheduled for April 30-May 1.

Wilkinson is receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in both chemistry and physics. During his time at Auburn, he was a member and officer in Auburn’s American Chemical Society and Society of Physics Students chapters, where he has been able to leverage his passions for learning and teaching into outreach events to spread the joys of science.

He also was involved in the Auburn University Chapter of The Honors Society of Phi Kappa Phi; Auburn University Chapter of Sigma Pi Sigma Physics Honors Society; Auburn University Chapter of Phi Lambda Upsilon Chemistry Honors Society; Auburn University Honors College; American Chemical Society, Auburn University Affiliate Chapter; Society of Physics Students, Auburn University Chapter; and the Auburn University Trombone Choir. After graduation, he will enter the chemistry doctoral program at Georgia Institute of Technology.

Each college at Auburn enlists a special committee to select a student marshal who best represents the values and level of excellence within the college and carry its flag at the front of the commencement procession.

Auburn’s commencement once again will take place in Jordan-Hare Stadium, contingent on current health and safety guidelines and weather. In place of larger ceremonies that combine multiple colleges and schools, graduates will participate in individual college and school ceremonies in Jordan-Hare.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, the university will host 10 undergraduate ceremonies at assigned times throughout the day on Pat Dye Field inside the stadium. Wilkinson and his fellow COSAM graduates will be on the field between 11-11:40 a.m.

COSAM Dean Nicholas J. Giordano was impressed by Wilkinson’s dedication to academics.

“Double majoring in science can be challenging for any student,” Giordano said. “Grant excelled academically, participated in an array of student organizations and conducted research while in COSAM. I will be excited to see him start a doctoral degree at Georgia Tech this fall, and I cannot wait to see where his bright future takes him.”

The university will kick off its graduation weekend with a commencement address from Auburn alumnus Kenneth Kelly at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30. Open to all graduates and families, the event also will recognize the spring marshals and include the formal conferral of degrees by the Board of Trustees. The commencement address will be immediately followed by the Graduate School ceremony, with guests seated in the stands to allow for physical distancing and access to Pat Dye Field limited to master’s and doctoral graduates and guests only.

Plans for the spring ceremonies come as the university continues to monitor health scenarios associated with COVID-19. All graduates and guests are required to adhere to all safety protocols, posted on the commencement website.

Contingency plans have been developed in the event of changes to existing COVID-19 regulations or severe weather. These plans include continuing the ceremonies if light rain occurs, adjusting the schedule as needed, and in the event of inclement weather, transitioning the ceremonies to Auburn Arena, where they will be livestreamed without guests.

Additional information will be posted on the university’s commencement Facebook and Instagram accounts.