Oldies concert set for May 21 at OMSP beach

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The “Songs on the Sand” concert will bring guests to the beach at Oak Mountain State Park to enjoy the warm late-spring weather and hours of oldies music on May 21.

The concert is being put on by Mike Perrin Productions as a way to get people out and enjoying the warm weather and scenery that OMSP has to offer.

The event will kick off at OMSP’s beach and will feature six bands that will provide a relaxing day of oldies.

“I am 70 years old,” Perrin said. “I used to DJ in nightclubs especially during the 60s and 70s and I have a love for that kind of music. I wanted to share my passion with the guests at the concert.”There is a wide variety of sounds among the bands that will play which are The Woodlawn Warblers, The Swingin’ Medallions, The Tams, The Coasters and The Drifters.

“I have been trying to put this show together for years now,” Perrin said. “I tried to do one back in 2018, but the weather was bad, and this past year I thought that COVID-19 would stop us. We finally have a date now though.”

There will be food trucks around the beach, and there will also be alcohol that guests can buy and sip on while they’re enjoying the music.

“You will leave smiling,” Perrin said. “To see them put on a stage show they cut up they are fun. It is a fun show for anyone. No matter who comes to this show you will get fun out of it. It is a family thing.”

Admission for the concert is $50, and can be purchased at Songsonthesand.eventbrite.com

“Come relax by the lake with your friends and your favorite music,” Perrin said. “Grab your lawn and beach chairs, or a picnic blanket to sit on the sand. The concert will start at 5pm and it will end when the bands get too tired to sing. There will be various food trucks at the event and the park with have alcohol for sale, so bring money for dinner and fun.”