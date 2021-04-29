Planned work to require lane closure on I-65 May 5

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Weather permitting, beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, the Alabama Department of Transportation will perform pavement testing on I-65 at various locations between the Chilton/Shelby County line (Milepost 225.9) to Exit 238 (Milepost 238.3) in Alabaster.

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. the right lane of I-65 northbound and southbound, at various locations, will be closed from the Chilton/Shelby County Line to Exit 238.

At least one travel lane will remain open in each direction at all times.

All travel lanes will be re-opened by 3 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays during these operations. Motorists are also requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this Maintenance Operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama. For further information, visit Dot.state.al.us.