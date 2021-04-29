expand
Ad Spot

April 30, 2021

FILE

Shelby County Schools announce 2021 summer feeding program

By Staff Reports

Published 5:13 pm Thursday, April 29, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Shelby County Schools Child Nutrition Program is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children (18 years of age and younger) without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

Meals may be picked up at the following locations from 10-10:30 a.m. (Please call your local school by 9:30 a.m. if you wish to pick-up a meal).

June 2 – June 15

-Calera Middle

June 2 – June 30

-Calera High

-Calera Elementary

-Chelsea High

-Forest Oaks Elementary

-Helena High

-Helena Intermediate

-Montevallo High

-Oak Mountain Elementary

-Oak Mountain High

-Shelby County High

-Vincent High

June 7 – June 24

-Calera Intermediate

-Elvin Hill Elementary

-Helena Elementary

-Montevallo Elementary

-Oak Mountain Intermediate

-Vincent Elementary

All schools offering enrichments activities will provide meals to students during the day or before they leave the school campus.

Cash or checks will not be accepted. Visitor meals and a la carte will not be sold. For more information, call the Child Nutrition Program at 205-682-6531.

More News

Planned work to require lane closure on I-65 May 5

Eight counties can apply for FEMA assistance from March tornadoes

Chelsea’s Wilkinson selected as AU student marshal

Shelby County Schools announce 2021 summer feeding program

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Reporter

Planned work to require lane closure on I-65 May 5

280 Main Story

Eight counties can apply for FEMA assistance from March tornadoes

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s Wilkinson selected as AU student marshal

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools announce 2021 summer feeding program

280 Main Story

Alabama’s population tops 5 million, state to keep House seats

Alabaster Main Story

Gilbert honored with international nursing award

Columbiana

Magnolias, marble and music: Clements restore once-fading Columbiana home

News

Pelham man apprehended after fleeing from fatal hit and run

News

Oldies concert set for May 21 at OMSP beach

Helena

HPD donates proceeds of Autism Awareness patches to United Ability

Montevallo

Wagner teaching sports business at University of Montevallo

280 Main Story

Westover Business Alliance holds 1st in-person luncheon since pandemic

Montevallo

Bobby Hawkins Rotary scholarship will benefit 2 UM students this fall

280 Main Story

Brand new Phoenix boat equals big payday for Cox, Boyette

Columbiana

CMS quiz bowl team to compete at national level

280 Main Story

Unemployment assistance available for those hit by tornadoes

Alabaster Reporter Schools

Old Town Live returning with “Mo-n-Grass” concert

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel softball team wins thrilling third game to take home state championship

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson students spend a ‘Night Under the Stars’

Columbiana

Help comes full circle in the wake of disaster

Community Columnists

The multi-faceted service of Gaydon

280 Reporter

Remembering Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church

Montevallo

Montevallo Arts Fest sees record turnout

Montevallo

Weather clears up for 10th Strawberry Festival