Burlington to open in Inverness Shopping Center

By WILLIAM MARLOW | Special to the Reporter

NORTH SHELBY – A new Burlington store location is set to open this fall along U.S. 280 and Alabama 119 according to a company spokesperson.

Nicole DiTolla, who represents Burlington, said that the company’s 280 store opening is currently slated for the fall of 2021, and will be located in the Inverness shopping center near the new Best Buy store location that debuted earlier this month.

“In addition to providing new job opportunities to the community, the new Burlington is excited to be able to offer great values to area residents on a wide assortment of brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” DiTolla said.

The new store will be located in the building that previously housed the men’s and women’s department store, Stein Mart, on 280.

DiTolla said the company is excited to bring Burlington’s signature brands and products to the 280 area, and that the new store location will provide additional job opportunities for local residents.