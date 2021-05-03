expand
May 4, 2021

CMS Quiz Bowl team picks up 3 wins at nationals

By Staff Reports

Published 4:10 pm Monday, May 3, 2021

Columbiana Middle Quiz Bowl Team competed in nationals on Saturday, May 1. The team went 3-5, defeating St. Andrew’s of Chicago 255-35, Springfield Scholars of Missouri 210-80, and Middlebrook of Connecticut, 195-140.

The leading scorer from CMS was Logan Loyd. Team members include Spencer Decker, Jordan Weathers, Nate Johns, Jonavan Smith, Joseph Tallie and Loyd.

To see the team’s complete results page, visit Naqt.com/stats/tournament/team.jsp?team_id=313097.

More News

Arrest reports for the week of May 2, 2021

Police reports for the week of May 2, 2021

Sheriff's reports for the week of May 2, 2021

Marriages for the week of May 2, 2021

Montevallo

280 Main Story

280 Main Story

Columbiana

Alabaster Main Story

Events

Alabaster Main Story

Helena

News

Helena

News

280 Main Story

280 Main Story

News

Calera

Columbiana

280 Main Story

280 Main Story

280 Main Story

Alabaster Reporter

280 Main Story

280 Main Story

280 Main Story

280 Main Story

