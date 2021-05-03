Land transactions for the week of May 2, 2021
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from April 5-13:
April 5
-Ameris Bank to Proveer Holdings LLC, for $1,962,000, for Lot 2D-3A in Southerland Place Resurvey.
-Vault Investment Properties LLC to Stephen Daniel Harbison, for $270,000, for Lot 31 in Cahaba Valley Estates Seventh Sector.
-William M. Robbins to Classic American Homes Inc., for $35,000, for Lot 109 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 3.
-Keith A. Gobel to Martin D. Greenhalgh, for $601,000, for Lot 26 in Highland Ridge Subdivision.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Katrina Renee Huey, for $190,850, for Lot 52 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Cristy Parker to Tristen Gage Jenkins, for $115,000, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Yolanda F. Moore, for $462,279, for Lot 2043 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-Regina Watts Bentley to Helen Randle, for $95,000, for Lot 1316 in Horizon a Condominium.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Andrew Lee Moore, for $212,300, for Lot 88 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Noel Alejandro Perez Hernandez, for $206,740, for Lot 25 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Two.
-Sheri S. Durrett to James Harden, for $165,000, for Lot 1 in Navajo Hills First Sector.
-Hoang Duc Mai to Thuy Diep Thi Mai, for $109,400, for Lot 19 in Rocky Ridge Townhomes Phase One.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Reginald Delorean Grays, for $223,000, for Lot 28 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Ridge Crest Homes LLC to Robert N. McRae, for $356,110, for Lot 28 in Adams Ridge Subdivision Second Addition.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Diandra Jordan, for $213,174, for Lot 23 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Jeremy Michael House to Jonathan David Sims, for $375,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Donald Horton to Phillip Lee Walters, for $65,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.
-Paul N. Jones to Reagan Carpenter, for $252,500, for Lot 151 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Christopher Osborne, for $430,695, for Lot 2083 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jared Samuel Boleyn, for $365,595, for Lot 233 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Melissa B. Peterson to Jamie Scott Odom, for $385,000, for Lot 422 in Riverwoods Fourth Sector Phase I.
-IRA Innovations LLC to Melissa Peterson, for $605,000, for Lot 901 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector F Sector A Final Plat.
-Terry Lee Hodgens to Terry Lee Hodgens, for $10 for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.
-Bryon Rickard to John Robert Lewis, for $326,500, for Lot 13 in Chelsea Station.
-Brandon M. Zimmerman to Parker Bolen, for $369,000, for Lot 36 in Belvedere Cove Phase III Final Map.
-David W. Jackson to Andrew Madison Pittman, for $165,000, for Lot 69 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.
-Christian L. McDonald to Sean Mahlon Gould, for $459,900, for Lot 14 in Cedars 2nd Sector.
-Rafael A. Dagnesses to William Sparks, for $399,900, for Lot 3128 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase 1 Amended Map.
Debra C. Varner to Anthony Levert Crutch, for $550,000, for Lot 96 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase II.
-Jonathan A. Whiten to Steven P. Sengdara, for $256,000, for Lot 176 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.
-Nadine H. Evans to Jordan Hutchens, for $170,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-Cedric Maye to Sara Concepeion Sanchez Lopez, for $199,900, for Lot 155 in Waterford Village Sector 4.
-Preston E. Stone to Daniel W. Harpst, for $10,000, for Lots 13 and 14 in Ashton Woods 1st Phase.
-Darlene D. Hampton Hill to Robert K. Almgren, for $399,900, for Lot 2130 in Kirkwall at Ballantrae Phase 2.
-Christopher S. Perkins to Baltic Avenue Partners LLC, for $87,300, for Lot 47 in Fairview.
-Fred Travis Cross to Jalyn Gibson Presley, for $440,000, for Lot 18 in Skyline Estates Second Sector Amended Map.
-Jessica K. Yother to John Frank Yother, for $262,600, for Lot 12 in Indian Valley Lake Estates 1st Sector.
-Newcastle Construction LLC to Robert Silas Pritchett, for $322,695, for Lot 212 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Kimberly E. Baggett to Daniel J. White, for $480,000, for Lot 1119 in Eagle Point 11th Sector.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jacob Alan Vickerson, for $310,369, for Lot 107 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.
April 6
-Nathan Fitts to Dylan Jake Hoover, for $285,000, for Lot 77 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase I.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Gary Y. Hackney, for $319,000, for Lot 53 in Creekview Sector 1.
-David R. Dudchock to Tina Marie Taylor, for $212,000, for Lot 400 in Forest Lakes Sector 5 Final Plat.
-Team Martin Investments LLC to William R. Homuth, for $199,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
-Lois Burns to Vivian Peacock, for $249,000, for Lot 43 in Greystone Farms Terrace Hills Sector Final Record Plat.
-Deborah Decroes to Jonathan Hobson Holly, for $724,900, for Lot 768 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase II Final Plat.
-RC Birmingham LLC to Jeremy Black, for $217,542, for Lot 80 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.
-Anthony L. Crutch to Noah M. Weaver, for $426,000, for Lot 274 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 2.
-Gregory S. Pasqualini to Cameron D. Brooks, for $455,000, for Lot 46 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase I 1st Amended Plat.
-Charles L. McCollum to Charles L. McCollum, for $99,200, for Lot 25 in Villages of Westover Sector 1 Final Plat.
-Mark Peeples to BDR Holdings LLC, for $25,000, for Lot 5 in Chelsea Crossings.
-Caitlyn Brasfield to Bradley Baggett, for $173,000, for Lot 314 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Earl Witt, for $195,710, for Lot 61 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-S & C Family Partnership Ltd to Dominick Joseph Santoro, for $289,000, for Lot 6 in Buckhorn Valley Estates Amended and Corrected Final Plat.
-RC Birmingham LLC to Tikaya Simone Adams, for $209,190, for Lot 79 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.
-Andrew Page Reed to Christina Jo Tucker, for $325,000, for Lot 31 in Cameron Woods 2nd Addition.
-Sue Speegle Kilgore to Goodfellas Holding LLC, for $270,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Kevin Palmer to James N. Washington, for $297,000, for Lot 235 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 1.
-Pamela S. Walker to John Joseph Sheldon, for $325,000, for Lot 5 in Sunny Meadows Second Sector.
-Candis F. Brown to Michelle L. Gibbs, for $490,000, for Lot 20 in Heatherwood 4th Sector Resubdivision of Lots 18, 19 & 20.
-Stephanie A. Blount to Peng Hao Gao, for $145,000, for Lot 926 in Waterford Townhomes Sector 2.
-Lawrence Joshua Brasher to Britney M. Brasher, for $173,050, for Lot 1 in Poplar Cove Resub Division of Lot 1.
-Larry Ray Maples to Sarah L. Scott, for $222,400, for Lot 126 in Weatherly Brentwood Sector 15.
-Catherine M. Moore to Erik T. Hartwig, for $276,000, for Lot 4 in Meadowlark.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Sue R. Sweatt, for $289,640, for Lot 135 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.
-Jim B. Black to Nancy C. Worthington, for $350,000, for property in Section 7, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-Suzanne L. Lusco to Charles J. Leslie, for $66,000, for Lot 24 in Maple Ridge.
-Kenneth Dwayne Kemper to Anthony Harley Miller, for $305,000, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
-Twyla Cline to Roberto Hernandez, for $174,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22, Range 3 West.
-Stephenie M. Brook to Jason Daniel Robinson, for $545,000, for Lot 877 in Riverwoods Eight Sector Phase II Sector E.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Joseph Earley, for $325,413, for Lot 103 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Charlotte Ann Herbert, for $289,262, for Lot 105 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.
-Ricky Chambless to Karen Helen Dyal, for $150,000, for Lot 26 in Carrington Section II Resurvey.
-Amazing Homes LLC to Douglas W. Coleman, for $199,000, for Lot 210 in Village at Stonehaven Phase 2.
-Jeffrey Preston Mimbs to Corey Gauthier, for $234,900, for Lot 41 in Autumn Ridge.
-Roger D. Burnette to Ronald S. Davenport, for $240,000, for Lot 31 in Park Forest First Sector.
-Rose Marie Leopard to Jason O. Parson, for $135,000, for Lot 54 in Southern Hills.
-Robert G. Sorrell to John P. Day, for $595,000, for Lot 19-14 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector 1 Final Plat.
-Jonathan Kyle Simmons to Javier Reyes, for $220,000, for Lot 451 in Wyndham Rockhampton Sector.
-George G. Hadgraft to Javier Mazzoni, for $247,500, for Lot 9AA in Stone Brook First Sector Resurvey of Lots 9A, 9B and 9C.
-Marian Elizabeth Spradley to Ibex HW 25 LLC, for $79,270, for Lots 6 and 7 in Crumes Map of Sterrett.
-Sean Lemley to Michael Raymond Belcher, for $485,500, for Lot 10 in Forest Ridge Resurvey of Lots 10-13, 27, 31, 32 & 34-38.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Danielle Beaulieu, for $197,190, for Lot 101 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Mahbod Jahanbakhsh to Joshua Allan Price, for $380,000, for Lot 28 in Southpointe 9th Sector Phase 1.
-Joshua A. Price to Seyedkhalil Hosseini, for $181,500, for Lot 423 in Forest Lakes.
-Tommy F. Hurst to Adam Craig Bevis, for $304,900, for Lot 2 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector I Amended Survey.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Stephanie Nicole Fraley, for $164,274, for Lot 88 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.
-Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Sebastian Lara Juarez, for $125,000, for Lot 35 in Kenton Brant Nickerson Resurvey of Lots 31, 32 and 33.
-Mark Lee Mullens to Judith L. Vercher, for $245,000, for Lot 21 in Southlake Townhomes Second Addition.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Jeffrey D. Chisolm, for $534,494, for Lot 687 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Rudolph V. Dawson, for $192,150, for Lot 55 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
April 7
-Linda Stafford to Bruce Craig, for $489,000, for Lot 446 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4A.
-James K. Scott to Anthony Thomas Little, for $380,000, for Lot 16 in Woodlands Sector 1.
-LaTonya H. Allen to Fred Drew, for $749,900, for Lot 841 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Phase 1.
-Blaine Minton to Home Partners LLC, for $155,000, for Lot 6 in Spring Gate Sector One.
-Michele P. Davis to Matthew P. Davis, for $100, for Lot 2 in Morgan Potter Davis Family Subdivision.
-Macie Crumpton to Lauren Nicole Carrigan, for $127,000, for Lot 11 in Timberleaf Townhomes.
-David Chubb to Delvon Ward, for $210,000, for Lot 1 in Willow Glen.
-Grant J. Rockett to Pedro Rosales, for $140,000, for Lot 19 in Plantation South First Sector Amended Map.
-Kimberly J. Peters to Mary H. Dahl, for $228,000, for Lot 166 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.
-Connie V. Eaton to Connie V. Eaton, for $199,900, for Lot 8 in Cottages of Brook Highland.
-John D. Allred to Kaitlyn Jones, for $389,500, for Lot 13 in Highlands 2nd Sector.
-Kevin Suttles to Jonathan Whiten, for $247,000, for Lot 26 in St. Charles Place Phase One Sector Two.
-Nancy W. Campbell to Richard A. Gallo, for $1,465,000, for Lot 106 in Shoal Creek.
-Amy Chapman McGehee to Kenneth Lee Park, for $335,000, for Lot 368 in Hillsboro Phase III.
-James Townley to Deborah Ruth Staton, for $20,000, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Beverly Hunter to Beverly Hunter, for $110,350, for Lot 21 in Fairways at Riverchase Resurvey of Lots 15 through 29.
-Lorene D. Hughes to Cortney Celeste Mixon, for $110,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19, Range 1 East.
-Stephany L. Nix to Duane E. Nix, for $355,000 for Lot 3 in Nix Family Subdivision.
-Stephany L. Nix to Kristina D. Nix, for $329,000, for Lot 4 in Nix Family Subdivision.
-Lisa M. Dennis to Sherea Rachal, for $765,000, for Lot 36 in Shelby Springs Farm Camp Winn Sector 2 Phase 1.
-D R Horton Inc Birmingham to Thomas E. Reed, for $312,865, for Lot 1615 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.
-TL Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $46,500, for Lot 201 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.
-Leigh Michele Fuller to Charles Bruce Fuller, for $225,400, for Lot 19 in Chaparral 2nd Sector.
-Monica Gilmer Bittinger to Roger Alan Bittinger, for $210,200, for Lot 63 in Southlake Townhomes First Addition Resurvey of Part of Lot 44, Lots 45 thru 64.
-Kerry Letson Kelly Living Trust to Laurieann J. Craft, for $225,000, for Lot 22 in Old Ivy Subdivision Phase II Resurvey of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One Parcel B.
-Dorothy L. Stephens to Maria Lemus, for $125,000, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 12 E.
-Commercial Development Authority of the City of Pelham to Shane Jones Enterprises LLC, for $300,000, for Lot 5 in Pelham Estates and Acreage Resurvey of Lots 4, 5 and 6, Block 2 Final Plat.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Justin M. Perry, for $315,169, for Lot 101 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.
-Pamela Mears to Laura Emily Sieck, for $178,000, for Lot 60 in Holland Lakes Sector 1.
-Sara Bahhat to LaTanya E. Lawson, for $224,000, for Lot 88 in Villages of Westover Sector 1 Final Plat.
-Jennifer L. Williams to Brian C. Nunley, for $280,000, for Lot 34 in Meadow Brook 11th Sector.
-Southfirst Bank to William Mason, for $32,000, for Lots 54 and 55 in Grand Oaks Final Plat.
-John Lemaster to Andrew Madden, for $229,000, for Lot 307 in Savannah Pointe Sector IV Phase I.
-Laurieann J. Craft to Christopher Allen Barker, for $250,000, for Lot 341 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 8 Resurvey of Lot 215.
-Kerri Muglach Stroh to Patrick Bostene Stevens, for $269,900, for Lot 66 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.
-Delton Nix to Delton Nix, for $427,100, for Lot 16 in Rushing Parc Sector 1.
-Georganne M. Perez to Michael W. Keller, for $296,500, for Lot 143 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.
-Broadway Group LLC to KD Capital Investments LLC, for $1,710,000, for Lot 1 in Village Square.
-Kristen A. Bridges to Matthew F. Bridges, for $104,900, for Lot 39 in Indian Highlands First Addition.
-William Scott Richardson to William Scott Richardson, for $1, for Lot 326 in Willow Oaks.
-Wesley D. Frandsen to Frank V. Brocato, for $495,000, for Lot 2 in Harris Estates Resurvey of Lots 1 & 2.
-Herman Smith to Michael L. Moats, for $10,000, for property in Section 23, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
-Debra L. Benefield to Charles Richard Benefield, for $500, for property in Section 35, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
April 8
-Darril Gene Armstrong to Barbara Armstrong, for $30,920, for Lot 1 in Nickersons Addition to Alabaster.
-Embassy Homes LLC to Jon Andrew Jett, for $398,108, for Lot 320 in Willow Oaks.
-Larry Douglas Alford to Benjamin J. Ratliff, for $360,000, for Lot 404 in Eagle Point 4th Sector.
-Judith E. Arthur to Sana F. Yasein, for $270,000, for Lot 26 in High Ridge Village Phase 6 Final Plat.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Matthew Dean Berry, for $258,030, for Lot 13 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Barbara J. Bottom to Jarmaine Clancy, for $650,000, for Lot 275 in Riverchase Country Club Ninth Addition.
-Kathy Thomas Durrett to Vernon Thomas, for $40,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
-Monica Garcia to Zack Taylor Harrison, for $291,000, for Lot 50 in Wagon Trace.
-Heather A. Hartline to Ashton Cole Medders, for $200,000, for Lot 11 in Springs Crossing Sector 1.
-James C. Caldwell to Cana Real Estate LLC, for $275,000, for Lot 171 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Bryan K. Pate, for $524,033, for Lot 509 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5A.
-Bradley W. Gardner to Olivia Anne Caltagirone, for $360,000, for Lot 25 in Old Mill Trace Second Sector.
-Kenneth R. Rainwater to Michael Dulin, for $250,000, for Lot 29 in Fairways at Riverchase Resurvey of Lots 15 through 29.
-Lisa W. Johnson to Oliver Brown, for $549,000, for Lot 55 in Willowbrook.
-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $85,500, for Lot 847 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.
-Blackridge Partners LLC to Donna Washington, for $622,743, for Lot 1235 in Blackridge Phase 2.
-Emogene Jean Argo Adams Revocable Trust to Stacy Wade Adams, for $931,500, for Lot 16 in Lake Heather Estates Givianpour Addition to Inverness.
-Donald J. Domazet to Alex Elizabeth Bemis, for $290,000, for Lots 4 and 5 in Royal Oaks First Sector.
-Lovelady Properties LLC to Beeswax Investment Properties LLC, for $175,000, for property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.
-Shannon Hayslip to Shannon Hayslip, for $502,000, for Lot 1217 in Brook Highland 12th Sector.
-R C Birmingham LLC to Matthew Thomas Moses, for $183,410, for Lot 64 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.
-Cheryl R. Bumpus to Cheryl R. Bumpus, for $312,080, for Lot 50 in Courtside at Brook Highland.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kurt Rasmon Thomas, for $291,085, for Lot 12 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Abdeljalil Saghini, for $298,985, for Lot 3 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Randall Stacy, for $259,485, for Lot 4 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Joel T. Connelly to Jonathan Snively, for $262,700, for Lot 2099 in Old Cahaba V Fifth Addition.
-Marion D. Thomas to Roy A. Hail, for $25,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
-Roger D. Rader to Eulalio Rena Orozco, for $18,000, for property in Section 23, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Jared Properties Terry Evans, for $12,500, for Lot 320 in Shelby Forest Estates 3rd Sector.
-Zen Properties LLC to Elvia Ruiz, for $29,000, for property in Section 8, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.
-Randolph S. Criss to Dakotah B. Weeks, for $165,500, for Lot 162 in Hidden Creek III Phase One.
April 9
-RC Birmingham LLC to Jessica Rene Keith, for $191,394, for Lot 89 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.
-RC Birmingham LLC to Sara Gregory, for $183,810, for Lot 71 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Shon Diguglielmo, for $177,370, for Lot 60 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Matthew Dawkins, for $385,801, for Lot 2077 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Patrik Guertler, for $468,090, for Lot 2085 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-Christopher Dane Estes to Kayla Michelle Wunderlich, for $275,000, for Lot 27 in Chanda Terrace Third Sector.
-Katina M. Digiorgio to Peyton Garrett Welch, for $331,000, for Lot 116 in Sandpiper Trail Sector II.
-Patricia Jean Renneker to Jon P. Randall, for $399,500, for Lot 240 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Five.
-Gayle Belcher to Sam Miller, for $600,000, for Lot 25 in Shelby Shores First Addition.
-Blackridge Partners LLC to Dana Joe Bowen, for $973,653, for Lot 1121 in Blackridge Phase 1C Final Plat.
-Mareno Construction LLC to Jeffrey W. Hymer, for $499,985, for Lot 2 in Libs Corner Resubdivision.
-Brook Highland Center I LLC to Edwin Brooks Lumpkin, for $1,750,000, for Lots 3 and 5 in Jessica Ingrams Map.
-Vicki L. Riley to Brian Higgins, for $375,000, for Lot 2227 in Riverchase Country Club 22nd Addition Resurvey of Lots 2223 through 2230.
-Gregory Biddle to Thea Camille Smith, for $245,000, for Lot 23 in Southwind Second Sector.
-Jemison Mortgage & Trust Company Inc. to Chris A. Cale, for $150,000, for property in Section 29, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.
-Danny W. Parker to James Sean Stuart, for $80,000, for property in Section 4, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-University Associates Inc. to Oak Park Heights Apartments LLC, for $2,505,000, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Susan Murphree Graham to Peyton Knighten, for $85,000, for property in Section 27, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
April 12
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Sammy J. Campisi, for $454,033, for Lot 132 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to James T. Mclendon, for $454,257, for Lot B-142 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.
-Lesley Comeau to Phanuel M. Kavita, for $228,000, for Lot 6-83 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.
-Michael T. Dotson to Michael T. Dotson, for $99,900, for Lot 232 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector.
-Jennifer Monique Pilkerton Boyd to Michael S. Osborn, for $187,000, for Lot 68 in Indian Highlands Third Addition.
-Cassie Jones to James Chadwick Towns, for $125,000, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.
-Sylasha C. Peterson to Michael Walton, for $195,000, for Lot 13 in Hampton Square.
-Leslie V. Lucas to Chetnaben Patel, for $40,000, for property in Section 3, Township 21 North, Range 12 East.
-Benjamin Powell Lamar to Tommy Yiu Wai Fung, for $147,500, for Lot 23 in Willow Point Phase 2.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Shunda D. Manning, for $332,590, for Lot 65 in Mallard Landing Phase 1.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Caleb Blake Jarvis, for $287,750, for Lot 52 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Anne Alexandria Gamble, for $347,900, for Lot 50 in Creeview Sector 1.
-Parade Home Builders Inc. to Charles A. Streich, for $160,000, for Lot 19 in Southlake First Addition.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Cardella Walker, for $227,900, for Lot 7 in Waterstone Phase 5 Final Plat.
-Scott M. Keller to Christopher Young, for $297,000, for Lot 31 in Hunter Hills Phase Tow.
-Builder Systems LLC to Jonathan Brad Smith, for $388,062, for Lot 652 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 6 Phase 2.
-T&G Holdings II LLC to Olympic Fence Inc., for $165,000, for Lot 2 in Mission Hills Road Subdivision.
-Beth Wyatt to Alex Collins, for $285,900, for Lot 20 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector Final Plat.
-Dorothy Mae Rothenstin to Mark Rothenstine, for $150,000, fo rLot 50 in Wynlake Phase III Resurvey of Lots 49 & 50.
-Red Sparrow Investments LLC to Russell F. Dulaney, for $183,500, for Lot 1 in Arden Subdivision.
-Alabama Land Partners LLC to Michael W. Taunton, for $155,100, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 36, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.
-Jaime H. Murphree to Kimberly June Peters, for $225,000, for Lot 5 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector I Amended Map.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Iris Vanesa Mancia Hercules, for $179,060, for Lot 54 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.
-Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc. to Blake T. Billings, for $472,449, for Lot 166 in Willow Branch Sector 3B.
-Embridge Homes LLC to Kory J. Dahlen, for $433,453, for Lot 489 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Nakia Lamonte Johnson, for $456,605, for Lot 696 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.
-Logan Davis to Christopher Lee Davis, for $218,000, for Lot 21 in Stoney Meadows Phase I.
-Ronald Holtorf to Robert K. Holt, for $310,000, for Lot 32 in Town of Adam Brown Phase 2 Resurvey.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Joel Elisha Fuller, for $189,430, for Lot 16 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Thomas Cary Marriott to Ronald Lewis, for $368,500, for Lot 34 in Ridge at Meadowbrook First Sector.
-Rebecca Hollene Stevens Laney to Brooke A. Barker, for $240,000, for Lot 109 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.
-RC Birmingham LLC to Georgina Nyambura Price, for $177,408, for Lot 52 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Kelli N. Long, for $193,420, for Lot 91 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-George Frederick Allers to Monique M. Silas, for $357,000 ,for Lot 713 in Windstone Phase VII.
-Amanda K. James to Alyce Lee Pastor, for $159,000, for Lot 50 in Ashley Brook.
-Embassy Homes LLC to Michael L. Gunter, for $644,528, for Lot 419 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.
-WBG Enterprises LLC to Grater Homes and Design LLP, for $25,000, for Lot 28 in Maple Leaf Estates.
-Steven B. Cowart to Linda Simons, for $352,000, for Lot 31 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 3 Final Plat.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Brittany Tanner, for $284,940, for Lot 45 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Providence Marie Murphrey to Charles Murphrey, for $10,000, for Lot 822 in Highland Lakes 8th Sector.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Courtney White, for $334,105, for Lot 2 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Keawana Latrice Pugh, for $327,365, for Lot 5 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Alan Chandler to Alan Chandler, for $10,000, for Lot 3220 in Riverchase Country Club 32 Addition.
-Molly M. Wolfe to Taylor Wolfe, for $10,000, for Lot 1 in Woodford a Subdivision of Inverness Amended Plat.
-David Gulledge to Adrian Gonzalo Alcaino, for $136,000, for Lot 1 in Josephs Subdivision.
-J & R Properties LLC to Torrealba Territories LLC, for $73,500, for property in Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 2 West and property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.
-Lene G. Wormley-Lanier to Tom H. Stubbs, for $420,000, for Lot 8 in Barkley Square.
-Angela D. Irwin to Robert Irwin, for $50,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21, Range 1 West.
April 13
-James E. McFarland to Malkow Family Trust, for $250,000, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
-Paula Laneave Holly to John William Stewart, for $300,000, for Lot 560 in Caliston at Ballantrae Phase I Resurvey of Lots 501-520, 543-553 & 557-561.
-Donald Robert Watters to Michael L. McBride, for $187,500, for Lot 22 in Thompson Plantation.
-RC Birmingham LLC to Jolene Brooks, for $228,660, for Lot 44 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $75,000, for Lot 217 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Glenda Sandlin Brock, for $448,667, for Lot 4006 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.
-Gary H. Wilkins to Henry Gary Wilkins, for $552,390, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.
-Allison Maza to Boris Y. Shoykhet, for $565,000, for Lot 106 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2A.
-Joseph Berry to Jason Shell, for $1,200, for property in Section 18, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.
-Hobart W. Shaw to Kelly Shaw Nielson, for $75,715, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.
-Robert B. Melton to Robert B. Melton, for $80,000, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.
-Ellen B. Watson Revocable Trust to Josh Taylor, for $40,000, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Krista L. Barrows to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, for $344,000, for Lot 13 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Phases 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7.
-Janyce M. Huff to Robert P. Huff, for $280,900, for Lot 9 in Riverchase West First Addition.
-Matthew B. Akins to Kyle C. Akins, for $10, for Lot 59 in Meadow Brook 4th Sector.
-Jessica Adams Traywick to Lashumbra Hunter, for $210,000, for Lot 68 in Villages of Westover Sector 1.
-Shirley I. Hall to Clay P. Myers, for $275,000, for Lot 20 in Olde Towne Forest First Addition.
-Iveta N. Champion to William W. Masters, for $435,000, for Lot 43 in Southlake Cove.
-Kimberly Lynn Hopkins to Anita Roland Latta, for $293,550, for Lot 10 in Cottages of Brook Highland.
-Rebecca Joyce Lamonica to Tristian R. Yancy, for $86,400, for Lot 3 in Arden Subdivision.
-Terry D. Beckham to Terry D. Beckham, for $645,600, for Lot 141 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector.
-John Truman Thurber to Bethany L. Chappell, for $366,000, for Lot 13 in Helena Station.
-Charles E. Davis to Charles E. Davis, for $5,000, for Lot 50 in Heritage Trace Phase 2.