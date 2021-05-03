expand
May 4, 2021

Marriages for the week of May 2, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 6:11 pm Monday, May 3, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from April 19-23:

-Loyd Alexander Farmer to Reagan Rochelle Stapleton.

-Jeremy Lee Penwell to Amber Nycole Carlee.

-Larry Elliott Borders to Linda Howard Brodrecht.

-Samantha Michele Segars to Henry James Levi Seales.

-Briana Chantri Ele Brown to Saul Alejandro Martinez Villalobos.

-Jonathan Patrick Farr to Ashley Nicole Penhale.

-Danny Ray Chafin to Alicia Danielle Harris.

-Jessie Shannon Ingram to Trena Dawn Wells.

-Jeffrey Scott Crowley to Heather Jeanette Slater.

-Henry Lewis Bell to Camielle McLeroy Cole.

-Kimbrell Michelle Lee to Joseph Alexander Harrell Murdoch.

-David Brian Smith to Marilyn Rosell Vaughn.

-Clifford Daniel Hurley to Emily Renee Anderson.

-Jon Timothy Wallace to Natalie Helms Dill.

-Tironza Lynette Arnold to Timothy Gerald Williams.

-Christian Michael Coley to Alyssa Grace Amos.

-Andre Stephaun Barnes to Kala Jean Green.

-Christopher James Hollon to Renee Smith Myers.

-Wayne L. Bass to Shelby Lynn Dejka.

-Michael Anthony Trahan to Jessica Hope Siniard.

-Max Gregory Messer to Alayna Renay McLean.

