expand
Ad Spot

May 4, 2021

The University of Montevallo’s own Dr. Kristalyn Lee was chosen to participate in the 2021 Millennium Leadership Initiative. (Contributed)

UM’s Lee chosen for 2021 Millennium Leadership Initiative

By Staff Reports

Published 5:57 pm Monday, May 3, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Dr. Kristalyn Lee, the vice president for administration and liaison to the Board of Trustees at the University of Montevallo, was among 32 exemplary, senior-level higher education professionals chosen to participate in the 2021 Millennium Leadership Initiative. The MLI is a premier leadership development program of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

MLI provides individuals traditionally underrepresented in the highest ranks of postsecondary education with the opportunity to develop skills, gain a philosophical overview and build the network and knowledge needed to advance to the presidency.
“During the past year, it has become more evident how important diversity, equity and inclusion are,” said Dr. Mary Evans Sias, director of the program and assistant to AASCU’s president. “With the selection of this class, we are hoping to reflect the diversity of this nation and the institutions that our protégés serve. We are proud to welcome our next class and are grateful to them for joining with us to secure the higher education leadership pipeline.”

Since MLI’s inception 22 years ago, 662 protégés have graduated from the program. One-fifth of MLI graduates have become a university president or chancellor, and more than one-third have advanced significantly to other leadership positions within higher education, including at the state level.

“As a protégé of MLI’s inaugural class in 1999, I gained an invaluable network of colleagues and honed leadership skills that I’ve used throughout my presidencies,” said AASCU President Dr. Mildred García. “I look forward to meeting with and mentoring members of the 2021 class. These leaders will help higher education continue to advance and overcome unprecedented challenges.”

View the full list of protégés at Aascu.org/MLI/Classof2020/.

More News

Arrest reports for the week of May 2, 2021

Police reports for the week of May 2, 2021

Sheriff’s reports for the week of May 2, 2021

Marriages for the week of May 2, 2021

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

UM’s Lee chosen for 2021 Millennium Leadership Initiative

280 Main Story

Municipal candidates must file statements with Secretary of State in 2023

280 Main Story

Ivey announces COVID-19 public health order, state of emergency to end

Columbiana

CMS Quiz Bowl team picks up 3 wins at nationals

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster hosting college softball tournament

Events

Holy Hike to explore Cahaba Lily Park

Alabaster Main Story

Jury finds Powell guilty in Alabaster Chevron murder, recommends death penalty

Helena

Helena Market Days returning June 5

News

Pelham to have its first-ever Christmas parade this year

Helena

Sons of the American Revolution awards scholarship

News

The return of Oak Mountain State Fair

280 Main Story

Chelsea softball team sweeps through area tournament to claim title

280 Main Story

Chelsea downs Cullman in game 3 to advance to quarterfinals

News

Pelham boys making return to Final Four after 1-0 win against Helena

Calera

Roundabout hoped to ease traffic flow near airport exit

Columbiana

Shelby County sweeps No. 3 Rehobeth, advances to quarterfinals

280 Main Story

UPDATE: Four Shelby County students earn Girl Scout Gold Award

280 Main Story

Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force holds Drug Take Back Day

280 Main Story

Burlington to open in Inverness Shopping Center

Alabaster Reporter

Planned work to require lane closure on I-65 May 5

280 Main Story

Eight counties can apply for FEMA assistance from March tornadoes

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s Wilkinson selected as AU student marshal

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools announce 2021 summer feeding program

280 Main Story

Alabama’s population tops 5 million, state to keep House seats