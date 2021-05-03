UM’s Lee chosen for 2021 Millennium Leadership Initiative

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Dr. Kristalyn Lee, the vice president for administration and liaison to the Board of Trustees at the University of Montevallo, was among 32 exemplary, senior-level higher education professionals chosen to participate in the 2021 Millennium Leadership Initiative. The MLI is a premier leadership development program of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

MLI provides individuals traditionally underrepresented in the highest ranks of postsecondary education with the opportunity to develop skills, gain a philosophical overview and build the network and knowledge needed to advance to the presidency.

“During the past year, it has become more evident how important diversity, equity and inclusion are,” said Dr. Mary Evans Sias, director of the program and assistant to AASCU’s president. “With the selection of this class, we are hoping to reflect the diversity of this nation and the institutions that our protégés serve. We are proud to welcome our next class and are grateful to them for joining with us to secure the higher education leadership pipeline.”

Since MLI’s inception 22 years ago, 662 protégés have graduated from the program. One-fifth of MLI graduates have become a university president or chancellor, and more than one-third have advanced significantly to other leadership positions within higher education, including at the state level.

“As a protégé of MLI’s inaugural class in 1999, I gained an invaluable network of colleagues and honed leadership skills that I’ve used throughout my presidencies,” said AASCU President Dr. Mildred García. “I look forward to meeting with and mentoring members of the 2021 class. These leaders will help higher education continue to advance and overcome unprecedented challenges.”

View the full list of protégés at Aascu.org/MLI/Classof2020/.