May 4, 2021

Alabaster City Schools dismissing early for severe weather

By Nathan Howell

Published 12:33 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER — Due to the threat of severe weather this afternoon Alabaster City Schools announced that they would dismiss all schools 1.5 hours early on Tuesday, May 4.

The announcement from ACS came after the National Weather Service in Birmingham issued an enhanced risk for severe weather in the Birmingham metro area.

Pre-K at both Meadow View and Creek View Elementary Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Grades 1-3 at CVES will dismiss at 1:15 p.m. and MVES will dismiss at 1:20 p.m.

Students will be dismissed at 1:15 p.m. at Thompson Intermediate School, at 1:20 p.m. at Thompson Middle School and at 1:40 p.m. at Thompson High School.

Alabaster City Schools are asking faculty, students and parents to monitor local media outlets as well as Ascboe.org for additional information.

