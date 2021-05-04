All local schools cancel after-school activities, care due to severe weather

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

Alabaster City Schools, Shelby County Schools, Hoover City Schools and Pelham City Schools have canceled after school activities and all after-school care today due to the threat of severe weather.

The announcements came after the National Weather Service in Birmingham issued an enhanced risk for sever weather for the Birmingham metro area.

With the threat comes the possibility of tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail.

The NWS says the greatest threat for severe weather will come from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. with Shelby County’s timeframe for dangerous weather coming between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

They have also said severe storms are likely with the potential this afternoon for widespread wind damage.

Shelby County is also under a tornado watch until 4 p.m. this afternoon.