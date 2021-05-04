expand
May 4, 2021

Your pair of shoes could help the Calera High School softball team through their fundraiser held through May 28. (Contributed)

Calera High softball launches shoe drive fundraiser

By Staff Reports

Published 10:18 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

CALERA — Calera High School softball is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser from now through May 28 to raise funds for their program.

The team will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit their team in a great way. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at Calera High School drop box, Marvin’s inside Dropbox, and Adventures Coffee Dropbox.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Head Coach Brittany Hodge. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for our program and new upcoming facilities, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone, which is a big part of our program motivation, giving back.”

By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the Calera High School Softball Team, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.

