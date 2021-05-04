expand
Ad Spot

May 4, 2021

Pelham City Schools is encouraging their teachers to earn National Board Certification to improve their teaching skills, by offering scholarships and support for the program within their schools. (File)

PCS supporting teachers to earn National Board Certification

By Nathan Howell

Published 3:01 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham City Schools is seeking to increase the potential of their teachers by providing support and scholarships to have them earn National Board Certification.

To earn this certification teachers must go through a rigorous process which involves a significant amount of time dedicated to learning and completing modules.

The certification is earned through the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards organization and provides this training and certification to generate improvement in schools nationwide.

PCS Director of Curriculum and Instruction Shannon Bogert helps to facilitate the initiative from the district to ensure that there is a smooth process for teachers who are interested in earning the certification.

“Through this program we wanted to increase the nationally certified teachers in our district. When we started we had around two and we really wanted to grow that,” Bogert said. “Dr. Scott Coefield and our school board were committed to facilitating financial support to ensure that we were able to provide funding for this.”

As part of the Great Educators initiative the system has provided funding to offer scholarships to 20 teachers that will pay for all four components of the certification process. PCS is also providing instructional support and local training to help ensure the success of teachers going through the program.

“We have been able to grow from two teachers to seven with the certification,” Bogert said. “Currently we have 31 teachers going through the process. It usually takes most teachers around two years to complete the program, so it is very intensive.”

The process asks teachers to complete modules which focus on training the teachers to become more reflective about their teaching process. Once they have completed a module they are scored by professionals from the organization who provide feedback whether the teachers pass or not.

“Our teachers have always been incredible and devoted a lot of their time through their craft for the students in our schools,” Bogert said. “They spend time away from their families, which can be tough. They have put in a lot of hard work especially this year and have risen to the occasion to better themselves as educators.”

More News

Gov. Ivey signs bill approving 2-percent raise for teachers, state officials

Sage Bar & Grill to open in Calera

PCS supporting teachers to earn National Board Certification

McGee earns perfect ACT score

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey signs bill approving 2-percent raise for teachers, state officials

Calera

Sage Bar & Grill to open in Calera

News

PCS supporting teachers to earn National Board Certification

Alabaster Main Story

McGee earns perfect ACT score

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools dismissing early for severe weather

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools dismissing early due to weather

Alabaster Main Story

Traywick shares her story for Stroke Awareness Month

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Veterans Center holds ribbon cutting

Columbiana

Justice shines a light on history

Columbiana

Hobbs finds path to business after high school

Calera

Calera High softball launches shoe drive fundraiser

280 Main Story

All local schools cancel after-school activities, care due to severe weather

280 Main Story

OMES holds ribbon cutting for new multisensory room

Montevallo

UM’s Lee chosen for 2021 Millennium Leadership Initiative

280 Main Story

Municipal candidates must file statements with Secretary of State in 2023

280 Main Story

Ivey announces COVID-19 public health order, state of emergency to end

Columbiana

CMS Quiz Bowl team picks up 3 wins at nationals

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster hosting college softball tournament

Events

Holy Hike to explore Cahaba Lily Park

Alabaster Main Story

Jury finds Powell guilty in Alabaster Chevron murder, recommends death penalty

Helena

Helena Market Days returning June 5

News

Pelham to have its first-ever Christmas parade this year

Helena

Sons of the American Revolution awards scholarship