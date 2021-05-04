expand
Ad Spot

May 4, 2021

Shelby County Schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. today due to the threat of severe weather this afternoon. (Contributed/National Weather Service)

Shelby County Schools dismissing early due to weather

By Alec Etheredge

Published 12:28 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

Shelby County Schools has announced that it will dismiss on Tuesday, May 4 at 1:30 p.m. due to the threat of severe weather later this afternoon.

All after school activities were already canceled and will remain canceled with the early dismissal.

The school system made the announcement due to the concern for several rounds of inclement weather and the increased possibility of damaging straight line winds.

According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, there is an enhanced risk of severe weather for Shelby County with a moderate higher risk just to the west.

With the threat comes the possibility of tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail.

The NWS says the greatest threat for severe weather will come from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. with Shelby County’s timeframe for dangerous weather coming between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

They have also said severe storms are likely with the potential this afternoon for widespread wind damage.

Shelby County is also under a tornado watch until 4 p.m. this afternoon.

More News

Spain Park comes up short in three-game battle with No. 9 Sparkman

Thompson falls in opening round of postseason

Alabaster City Schools dismissing early for severe weather

Shelby County Schools dismissing early due to weather

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools dismissing early for severe weather

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools dismissing early due to weather

Alabaster Main Story

Traywick shares her story for Stroke Awareness Month

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Veterans Center holds ribbon cutting

Columbiana

Justice shines a light on history

Columbiana

Hobbs finds path to business after high school

Calera

Calera High softball launches shoe drive fundraiser

280 Main Story

All local schools cancel after-school activities, care due to severe weather

280 Main Story

OMES holds ribbon cutting for new multisensory room

Montevallo

UM’s Lee chosen for 2021 Millennium Leadership Initiative

280 Main Story

Municipal candidates must file statements with Secretary of State in 2023

280 Main Story

Ivey announces COVID-19 public health order, state of emergency to end

Columbiana

CMS Quiz Bowl team picks up 3 wins at nationals

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster hosting college softball tournament

Events

Holy Hike to explore Cahaba Lily Park

Alabaster Main Story

Jury finds Powell guilty in Alabaster Chevron murder, recommends death penalty

Helena

Helena Market Days returning June 5

News

Pelham to have its first-ever Christmas parade this year

Helena

Sons of the American Revolution awards scholarship

News

The return of Oak Mountain State Fair

280 Main Story

Chelsea softball team sweeps through area tournament to claim title

280 Main Story

Chelsea downs Cullman in game 3 to advance to quarterfinals

News

Pelham boys making return to Final Four after 1-0 win against Helena

Calera

Roundabout hoped to ease traffic flow near airport exit