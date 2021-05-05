expand
Ad Spot

May 5, 2021

The 2020 Helena Teen Council poses for a picture after having a holiday party. (Contributed)

Helena Teen Council taking applications

By Nathan Howell

Published 12:24 pm Wednesday, May 5, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – The city of Helena is accepting applications for the Helena Teen Council, which is an service organization that promotes civic duty through a variety of projects and events.

City Council President Alice Lobell is the sponsor for the organization and is hoping to get a great crew of fresh faces for the incoming council.

“This organization is great because it gives them some civic knowledge about how our city operates,” Lobell said. “They attend all of our city council meeting, and they get chance for service because we volunteer at a variety of events like the Buck Creek Festival, the Christmas Tree lighting, the city Easter egg hunt and others.”

The teen council is limited to 25 people, which represents a huge growth from when Lobell originally took over as sponsor.

“When I took over we had 6 members and now we have exponentially grown to this point over the years,” Lobell said. “I encourage all teens to join this organization, and if they do not make it one year I would tell them to try again. We have to limit the number because of transportation and other things, but we want to have as many as we can.”

Through the organization teens will develop a broad knowledge of city processes, leadership skills and create a link between the city’s youth and adults.

“As much as anything it is a way for the teens in Helena to be seen in a positive light, not that they already are not,” Lobell said. “They get to do a lot of volunteering work like with the Helena Miracle League games. We also try to take them on a trip to Montgomery when we can, but we were not able to do that this year because of Covid.”

The teen council is available to any teens living in the city that are currently enrolled in grades 10-12, regardless of the school they attend.

Applications are available at Helena High School, for pickup at Helena City Hall or online at Cityofhelena.org. The deadline for applications is Friday, May 14.

More News

Helena Teen Council taking applications

Several Shelby County area high schools rank highly in Niche ratings

On the tee: Celebrities take part on pro-am at Regions Tradition for special cause

Shelby County school districts among top in the state

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Helena

Helena Teen Council taking applications

280 Reporter

Several Shelby County area high schools rank highly in Niche ratings

280 Main Story

On the tee: Celebrities take part on pro-am at Regions Tradition for special cause

280 Reporter

Shelby County school districts among top in the state

Alabaster Main Story

Michael Button’s magic moment

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson High School holds Parade of Graduates

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools operating on three-hour delay Wednesday

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools shifting to remote learning for Wednesday

280 Main Story

From rough to fairway: Carlisle uses golf to overcome trauma of tornado

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey signs bill approving 2-percent raise for teachers, state officials

Calera

Sage Bar & Grill to open in Calera

News

PCS supporting teachers to earn National Board Certification

Alabaster Main Story

McGee earns perfect ACT score

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools dismissing early for severe weather

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools dismissing early due to weather

Alabaster Main Story

Traywick shares her story for Stroke Awareness Month

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Veterans Center holds ribbon cutting

Columbiana

Justice shines a light on history

Columbiana

Hobbs finds path to business after high school

Calera

Calera High softball launches shoe drive fundraiser

280 Main Story

All local schools cancel after-school activities, care due to severe weather

280 Main Story

OMES holds ribbon cutting for new multisensory room

Montevallo

UM’s Lee chosen for 2021 Millennium Leadership Initiative