May 5, 2021

Reba Joiner Patterson

By Staff Reports

Published 2:13 pm Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Olive Branch, Mississippi

Reba Joiner Patterson, age 88, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, passed away Sunday, May 2.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Friday, May 7 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Charles Stroud officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

She was born on May 13, 1932 to Altana and Rufus Joiner. She was the middle child with an older brother, Owen, and a younger sister, Dorothy Moore. At the young age of 16, she married the love of her life, Raymond R. Patterson. They were blessed with a baby girl a year later, Regina Ann.

Although she was young, she was a loving and nurturing mother. She raised her daughter in a loving family and taught her to love the Lord. Later in life, she was blessed with two grandchildren, Tiffany Moore and Patrick Thornburg. The blessings didn’t end there, but were followed with three great grandchildren, Hunter and Mary Beth Moore and Peyton Thornburg. There is also a great great grandson, Braxton Howard. She was an amazing and loving “Nannie”.   Her family loved her deeply.

Reba worked faithfully at Davis Drug in Columbiana for 30 years. After her retirement, she and Raymond moved to Mississippi to be closer to their children. In Mississippi, as in Alabama, she made many friends. She was loving and giving and always ready to minister to her family and friends in any way that was needed. She was truly a great Christian wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

She was currently a member of Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch, Mississippi. She will truly be missed by her friends and family.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

