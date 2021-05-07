expand
Ad Spot

May 7, 2021

Clarke on top of exciting leaderboard after day 1 at Regions Tradition

By Alec Etheredge

Published 12:13 am Friday, May 7, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor 

HOOVER – A 5-under par 31 on his front nine at Greystone Golf and Country Club on Thursday, May 6 was enough to help Darren Clarke take a one-shot lead over an exciting and crowded leaderboard following day one at the Regions Tradition.

Clarke, who started his first round on the back nine, birdied 10 and 11 to start his day and then birdied the final three holes of his first nine to get off to an ideal start.

“I hit some good shots. Ball-striking wasn’t quite where I wanted it all day, but hit some really good shots,” Clarke said after his round. “I had a couple good looks at eagle on the par 5s, didn’t make them. All in all, 6-under par is a pretty decent start.”

He made two more birdies on his back nine on the par-5 second and par-3 seventh before bogeying the eighth hole to finish with a 6-under round of 66.

That gave Clarke a one-shot advantage over both Stephen Ames and Jerry Kelly, who opened with rounds of 67.

While Clarke did most of his damage on holes 10-18, it was the front nine that catered to Ames and Kelly. Ames made four bogeys and a bogey on the front side, while Kelly made five birdies and a bogey.

Just behind those three are defending champion Steve Stricker, last week’s winner at the Insperity challenge and former Masters Champion Mike Weir and Alex Cejka all at 4-under.

Cejka was bogey free on his round, while Stricker made five birdies and one bogey during his round. Weir made two bogeys, but totaled six birdies to grab a share of fourth.

Just behind those three in a tie for seventh is a crowded group of seven players at 3-under, including Ernie Else, Paul Goydos, Kirk Triplett, Joe Durant, Tim Herron and Scott Parel.

Bernhard Langer, another defending champion of the tournament, is at 2-under alongside five others, while fan favorites like David Toms and Miguel Angel Jimenez are at 1-under in a tie for 20th.

Jose Maria Olazabal and Chris DiMarco were among a group of eight to finish the opening round at even par, while John Daly was 1-over and Kenny Perry 2-over.

The tournament will resume on Friday morning.

More News

Spain Park beats rival Hoover to make first state championship game in school history

Pelham falls by one goal to McGill-Toolen in Final Four

Oak Mountain beats Vestavia to advance to state championship game

Get to know Athlete of the Week Logan Willis

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Spain Park beats rival Hoover to make first state championship game in school history

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain beats Vestavia to advance to state championship game

Calera

Railroad museum offers vendor festival, Mother’s Day weekend special

280 Main Story

Spain wins national title for Magic City Equestrian Team

Alabaster Reporter

CVES recognized for counseling program

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson beats Hoover to claim area tournament championship

Alabaster Main Story

MVES third graders learn about cultural diversity

280 Main Story

Shelby County BOE names Bethany Ivey as new Development and Community Relations Director

280 Main Story

Clarke on top of exciting leaderboard after day 1 at Regions Tradition

Helena

Helena softball wins area tourney, picks up 43rd win of season

280 Main Story

Indian Springs scores 2 second-half goals to advance to state championship

News

PHS culinary team takes first place in state competition

280 Main Story

Parts of Shelby County see 7-plus inches of rain, flooding

Columbiana

New sculptures help define Columbiana’s place in history

News

Reba Joiner Patterson

News

Pelham Racquet Club hosts USTA state championship

Helena

Helena Teen Council taking applications

280 Reporter

Several Shelby County area high schools rank highly in Niche ratings

280 Main Story

On the tee: Celebrities take part in pro-am at Regions Tradition for special cause

280 Reporter

Shelby County school districts among top in the state

Alabaster Main Story

Michael Button’s magic moment

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson High School holds Parade of Graduates

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools operating on three-hour delay Wednesday

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools shifting to remote learning for Wednesday