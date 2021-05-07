expand
May 7, 2021

The Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum in Calera is planning at least one special event per month, starting with a Mother’s Day Special and Vendor Festival this weekend. (File)

Railroad museum offers vendor festival, Mother’s Day weekend special

By Scott Mims

Published 12:33 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

CALERA — Families can treat their mothers to a relaxing train ride Saturday, May 8 at the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum. The museum is offering buy-one-get-one free admission to individuals accompanying their mothers in conjunction with a vendor festival from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The event is the first of a new monthly tradition at the museum, which is currently also planning a Father’s Day weekend but is keeping the specifics under wraps until a later date, according to Ticket Office Manager Lindsay Barnett.

The museum’s Mother’s Day Special includes a 75-minute train ride with departure times scheduled for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on May 8. In addition, the small steam engine will run all day long—not to mention all of the vendors who will be in attendance on museum grounds, including food trucks.

“We’ve got about 25 vendors scheduled to come. It’s the first time we have had a big vendor event like this,” Barnett said. “We’re grateful for the support of the community and are happy to support other businesses as well through this vendor festival.”

For more information, contact Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum at 205-668-3435 (main office) or 205-757-8383 (ticket information). Also email info@hodrrm.org or tickets@hodrrm.org.

