expand
Ad Spot

May 7, 2021

Reba Joiner Patterson

By Staff Reports

Published 11:56 am Friday, May 7, 2021

Reba Joiner Patterson
Olive Branch, Mississippi

Reba Joiner Patterson, age 88, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, passed away Sunday, May 2.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Friday, May 7 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Charles Stroud officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home directing.

She was born on May 13, 1932 to Altana and Rufus Joiner. She was the middle child with an older brother, Owen, and a younger sister, Dorothy Moore. At the young age of 16, she married the love of her life, Raymond R. Patterson. They were blessed with a baby girl a year later, Regina Ann.

Although she was young, she was a loving and nurturing mother. She raised her daughter in a loving family and taught her to love the Lord. Later in life, she was blessed with two grandchildren, Tiffany Moore and Patrick Thornburg. The blessings didn’t end there, but were followed with three great grandchildren, Hunter and Mary Beth Moore and Peyton Thornburg. There is also a great great grandson, Braxton Howard. She was an amazing and loving “Nannie”.   Her family loved her deeply.

Reba worked faithfully at Davis Drug in Columbiana for 30 years. After her retirement, she and Raymond moved to Mississippi to be closer to their children. In Mississippi, as in Alabama, she made many friends. She was loving and giving and always ready to minister to her family and friends in any way that was needed. She was truly a great Christian wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

She was currently a member of Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch, Mississippi. She will truly be missed by her friends and family.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

More News

Spain Park beats rival Hoover to make first state championship game in school history

Pelham falls by one goal to McGill-Toolen in Final Four

Oak Mountain beats Vestavia to advance to state championship game

Get to know Athlete of the Week Logan Willis

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Spain Park beats rival Hoover to make first state championship game in school history

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain beats Vestavia to advance to state championship game

Calera

Railroad museum offers vendor festival, Mother’s Day weekend special

280 Main Story

Spain wins national title for Magic City Equestrian Team

Alabaster Reporter

CVES recognized for counseling program

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson beats Hoover to claim area tournament championship

Alabaster Main Story

MVES third graders learn about cultural diversity

280 Main Story

Shelby County BOE names Bethany Ivey as new Development and Community Relations Director

280 Main Story

Clarke on top of exciting leaderboard after day 1 at Regions Tradition

Helena

Helena softball wins area tourney, picks up 43rd win of season

280 Main Story

Indian Springs scores 2 second-half goals to advance to state championship

News

PHS culinary team takes first place in state competition

280 Main Story

Parts of Shelby County see 7-plus inches of rain, flooding

Columbiana

New sculptures help define Columbiana’s place in history

News

Reba Joiner Patterson

News

Pelham Racquet Club hosts USTA state championship

Helena

Helena Teen Council taking applications

280 Reporter

Several Shelby County area high schools rank highly in Niche ratings

280 Main Story

On the tee: Celebrities take part in pro-am at Regions Tradition for special cause

280 Reporter

Shelby County school districts among top in the state

Alabaster Main Story

Michael Button’s magic moment

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson High School holds Parade of Graduates

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools operating on three-hour delay Wednesday

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools shifting to remote learning for Wednesday