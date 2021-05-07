expand
May 7, 2021

Bethany Ivey, a graduate of Shelby County High School and lifelong county resident, has been named the new Development and Community Relations Director for Shelby County Schools. (Contributed)

Shelby County BOE names Bethany Ivey as new Development and Community Relations Director

By Alec Etheredge

Published 8:32 am Friday, May 7, 2021

By WILLIAM MARLOW | Special to the Reporter

HELENA – The Shelby County Board of Education has appointed Bethany Ivey as the district’s new Development and Community Relations Director.

Her appointment was unanimously approved during the board’s monthly meeting held on Thursday, May 6 at Helena High School.

Ivey has more than nine years of experience in business development and previously served as the marketing and catering director at Chick-Fil-A where she was responsible for sales and brand growth.

“I want to thank [Shelby County Schools] for this incredible opportunity. This is a dream for me to work in this school system,” Ivey said. “Our family’s roots run very deep here, and my passion for this school system is bigger than I could tell you. I am looking forward to serving the community in this role.”

Ivey said she is excited to get started and described this role as her dream job. As part of her role, she will also serve as Director of the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation.

Ivey is a life-long resident of Shelby County and has strong roots in the county’s school system.

She is a fourth-generation graduate of Shelby County High School, and her children are currently enrolled in Oak Mountain’s schools.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations with a minor in marketing from the University of Alabama.

