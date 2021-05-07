expand
Ad Spot

May 7, 2021

Spain Park’s girls golf team won the sub-state tournament on May 6 to earn a spot at the state tournament thanks to a team score of 235 and a low round of 74 from Taylor Trible. (Contributed)

Spain Park girls golf team advances to state with sub-state tourney win

By Alec Etheredge

Published 9:50 am Friday, May 7, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

OWENS CROSS ROADS – The Spain Park girls’ golf team continued a special season on Wednesday, May 6 during the sub-state golf tournament hosted at Robert Trent Jones’ Hampton Cove.

Coming off a playoff win in the section championship, Spain Park was as confident as they have been all season due to the difficult nature of their section, which features a competitive Hewitt-Trussville team.

Impressively, the Jaguars shot a team aggregate score of 235 in the section championship at Highland Park in Birmingham with all four players shooting 85 or better.

Taylor Trible’s round of 74 in the section championship led the team and was a big reason they earned a chance at winning the section title. Courtney Johnson shot the next lowest round at 80, while Polly Kate McCrackin shot an 81 to complete the top three scorers for the team. Carmen Britt finished just behind with a round of 85.

The score of 235 tied for the lead with the Huskies, but it took just one hole for the Jags to claim the section championship in a playoff.

During the sub-state tournament at Hampton Cove, Spain Park shot that same team score of 235, continuing a consistent stretch, but this time, there was no one in the rearview threatening them.

Trible again led the team with a round of 74 at the difficult and lengthy course, which tied for the low round of the day, while McCrackin shot the second lowest score for the Jags with a round of 80.

This time it was Britt who stepped up for the third best score with a round of 81 to help Spain Park shoot the team score of 235. Johnson was just behind with her round of 87.

The next closest team was Huntsville with a team score of 251, as the Panthers also advanced to the state tournament as one of the top-two finishers. Hewitt-Trussville finished third in the tournament with a score of 258.

With back to back tournament wins, Spain Park gained confidence heading into the state tournament in Mobile May 10-11.

Joining the girls will be Chase Kyes from Spain Park’s boys team. The eighth grader shot a 74 at sub-state, which tied for the second qualifying spot and led to a playoff for the final spot at state.

Just to make the playoff, Kyes had to make a 10 foot birdie putt on the 18th hole that caught the right edge and fell in.

He then went on to win the opening playoff hole with a par to earn a spot at the state tournament as an individual qualifier.

More News

Spain Park beats rival Hoover to make first state championship game in school history

Pelham falls by one goal to McGill-Toolen in Final Four

Oak Mountain beats Vestavia to advance to state championship game

Get to know Athlete of the Week Logan Willis

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Spain Park beats rival Hoover to make first state championship game in school history

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain beats Vestavia to advance to state championship game

Calera

Railroad museum offers vendor festival, Mother’s Day weekend special

280 Main Story

Spain wins national title for Magic City Equestrian Team

Alabaster Reporter

CVES recognized for counseling program

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson beats Hoover to claim area tournament championship

Alabaster Main Story

MVES third graders learn about cultural diversity

280 Main Story

Shelby County BOE names Bethany Ivey as new Development and Community Relations Director

280 Main Story

Clarke on top of exciting leaderboard after day 1 at Regions Tradition

Helena

Helena softball wins area tourney, picks up 43rd win of season

280 Main Story

Indian Springs scores 2 second-half goals to advance to state championship

News

PHS culinary team takes first place in state competition

280 Main Story

Parts of Shelby County see 7-plus inches of rain, flooding

Columbiana

New sculptures help define Columbiana’s place in history

News

Reba Joiner Patterson

News

Pelham Racquet Club hosts USTA state championship

Helena

Helena Teen Council taking applications

280 Reporter

Several Shelby County area high schools rank highly in Niche ratings

280 Main Story

On the tee: Celebrities take part in pro-am at Regions Tradition for special cause

280 Reporter

Shelby County school districts among top in the state

Alabaster Main Story

Michael Button’s magic moment

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson High School holds Parade of Graduates

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools operating on three-hour delay Wednesday

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools shifting to remote learning for Wednesday