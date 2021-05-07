expand
Ad Spot

May 8, 2021

The Vincent softball team swept through the area tournament with ease to claim the championship and a spot at regionals on Friday, May 7. (Contributed)

Vincent softball team wins area tournament championship

By Alec Etheredge

Published 11:14 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

By SETH HAGAN | Special to the Reporter

VINCENT – The Vincent Yellow Jackets are playing their best softball at the right time and delivered a resounding victory in the Class 2A Area 7 championship game to cap off a dominant area tournament.

The Jackets took care of Fayetteville in short order, scoring 15 runs in four innings, including eight in the bottom of the fourth to put an exclamation mark on the 15-0 win.

The impressive win capped off a special run that saw Vincent score 36 runs in the tournament, while only allowing one.

Brantlee Chapman’s two-out single to left field put Vincent on the board in the second inning. The hit sent Katie Vazquez and Lela Beck across home plate for a 2-0 lead.

The Yellow Jackets stranded two in the inning, but more than made up for it, fast. Maddy Walker quickly laid down the Fayetteville offense again to get Vincent back in the batter’s box.

The Yellow Jackets capitalized by stringing together five singles and drawing two walks in the bottom of the third inning to add five more runs to their total.

Vazquez got a hit for the second inning in a row and drove in two runs this time. Chapman got involved again as well with another single. The duo did some solid base running from there, as Vasquez scored from third base on a passed ball.

That allowed Chapman to advance to third before coming home on Vincent’s final hit of the inning from Jaci Wallace.

Walker laid down the final three batters she faced in a row, including two strikeouts. She took the win in the circle for the Yellow Jackets, allowing one hit and a walk while striking out six.

She also reached base twice and drove in a run at the plate.

In the bottom of the fourth, Vincent loaded the bases with no outs thanks to a hit batter and two walks before another hit batter home the first run of the inning.

After a strikeout, two more walks put two more runs on the scoreboard for a 10-0 Vincent lead.

Wallace added another hit and an RBI next with a ground ball single to left and rounded the bases to score the game’s final run on a wild pitch.

She led Vincent with three hits and two RBIs with a run in the win. Five Vincent players had at least two hits, including Chapman and Vazquez.

The duo led the team with three RBIs each, while they also scored five runs combined.

Molly Reynolds and McKenzie Fields rounded out the win with two hits apiece.

Vincent will await their regional playoff matchup on Thursday, May 13.

More News

Four tied at 7-under going into weekend at Regions Tradition

Vincent softball team wins area tournament championship

Shelby County’s impressive season ends in losses to Pike Road

Indian Springs boys win 4th state championship in school history

280 Main Story

Four tied at 7-under going into weekend at Regions Tradition

280 Main Story

Indian Springs boys win 4th state championship in school history

280 Main Story

Spain Park beats rival Hoover to make first state championship game in school history

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain beats Vestavia to advance to state championship game

Calera

Railroad museum offers vendor festival, Mother’s Day weekend special

280 Main Story

Spain wins national title for Magic City Equestrian Team

Alabaster Reporter

CVES recognized for counseling program

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson beats Hoover to claim area tournament championship

Alabaster Main Story

MVES third graders learn about cultural diversity

280 Main Story

Shelby County BOE names Bethany Ivey as new Development and Community Relations Director

280 Main Story

Clarke on top of exciting leaderboard after day 1 at Regions Tradition

Helena

Helena softball wins area tourney, picks up 43rd win of season

280 Main Story

Indian Springs scores 2 second-half goals to advance to state championship

News

PHS culinary team takes first place in state competition

280 Main Story

Parts of Shelby County see 7-plus inches of rain, flooding

Columbiana

New sculptures help define Columbiana’s place in history

News

Reba Joiner Patterson

News

Pelham Racquet Club hosts USTA state championship

Helena

Helena Teen Council taking applications

280 Reporter

Several Shelby County area high schools rank highly in Niche ratings

280 Main Story

On the tee: Celebrities take part in pro-am at Regions Tradition for special cause

280 Reporter

Shelby County school districts among top in the state

Alabaster Main Story

Michael Button’s magic moment

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson High School holds Parade of Graduates