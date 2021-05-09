Defending champ Stricker leads going into final round of Regions Tradition

expand
May 9, 2021

Steve Stricker leads by one shot going into the final round of the Regions Tradition today looking to defend his 2019 title at the season's first major. (For the Reporter/Dawn Harrison)

By Alec Etheredge

Published 9:09 am Sunday, May 9, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HOOVER – With a beautiful shot into the 18th green, Steve Stricker capitalized on the par-5 by making a 25-foot eagle putt to close his third round on Saturday, May 8, to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Regions Tradition today.

“I had a number that I really had to hit a good hard utility club. I had to really turn it over,” Stricker said of his shot into the 18th green. “It just worked out really nicely. Had a nice look at it and made a good putt. I putted well today. I hit a lot of good shots. I hit some that I would like to have over. But overall, it’s a good solid day.”

Stricker won the tournament back in 2019 and was set to try and defend the major championship last year before the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. But two years after his win, he hasn’t skipped a beat and now has a one-shot lead going into the final round looking to defend his title.

The eagle on 18 gave Stricker a bogey-free round of 7-under 65 and put him at 14-under for the tournament ahead of Alex Cejka, who shot a 6-under round of 66 to get to 13-under.

“This is why we’re here, to have the opportunity to win. And, you know, winning here a couple years ago has given me confidence that I can play well around here,” Stricker said. “We had a great day to play. And there’s a lot of good players up around the top. I’m going to have to go out, take care of business tomorrow, and put up another good round like I did today. And Alex played great. It was fun to watch him.”

Cejka was at 7-under for his round at one point after four consecutive birdies at one point on the back nine, but a bogey on the par-3 17th kept him from grabbing a share of the lead at the end of the day.

“I think everybody in our group played well,” Cejka said. “Steve made a lot of putts, especially down the stretch. The eagle was incredible. I mean, two great shots to the green and holed the putt. I three-putted the 17th hole and didn’t get up and down on 18. A little bit disappointing, but overall I played great. I had a lot of chances. I would like to play like this tomorrow, just give me a lot of chances, make a few putts and I’m super happy to be in that position going into the last day.”

The round of the day, however, went to Robert Karlsson, who shot an 8-under round of 64 to get himself in contention going into Sunday three shots off Stricker’s lead.

Dicky Pride is also tied with Karlsson at 11-under after shooting a 5-under round on Saturday to remain near the top of the leaderboard.

Jerry Kelly is in fifth by himself at 9-under, while defending champion Bernhard Langer is joined by Darren Clarke and David McKenzie at 8-under.

Woody Austin and Stephen Ames are both at 7-under, while Doug Barron is one shot back of that.

Fan favorite John Daly, who has had the largest following all week, is at 5-under and joined by other popular players Ernie Else and Retief Goosen.

Notable tee times for the final round include Else and Goosen going off at 10:44 a.m., Daly and Ames going off at 10:44 a.m. followed by the rest of the leaders with Stricker, Cejka and Karlsson starting their final round at 11:26 a.m.

