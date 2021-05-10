expand
May 10, 2021

Divorces for the week of May 9, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 5:13 pm Monday, May 10, 2021

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from April 13-29:

-Zachary Horton, of Columbiana, and Grace Ashley Horton, of Hoover.

-Karen R. McKinley, of Helena, and James B. McKinley, of Montgomery.

-Christie Luster Brooks, of Alabaster, of Jeffrey Allen Brooks, of Hoover.

-Krista Jean Boothe, of Alabaster, and Ronnie Howard Brooks, of Hoover.

-Jeremy Schiff, of Birmingham, and Tracy Schiff, of Birmingham.

-Jennifer Humber, of Birmingham, and Melissa Daniel, of Birmingham.

-Holly May Cannon, of Montevallo, and Paul Edward Cannon, II, of Maylene.

-Amber Nicole Carlee, of Centreville, and Nathan Randall Carlee, of Montevallo.

-Jean Foster Lowe, of Columbiana, and Donald Wilton Langner, of Shelby.

-Sandra Burks Dean, of Pelham, and William Blair Dean, of Pelham.

-Bonnie L. Chapple, of Alabaster, and Major Lee Chapple, of Calera.

-Elvia Mendez-Jaimes, of Birmingham, and Heriberto Pastrana-Hernandez, of Birmingham.

-Susan W. Hendon, of Alabaster, and Frank W. Hendon, Jr., of Helena.

-Janet Steading Hickey, of Wilsonville, and Thomas Wayne Hickey, of Wilsonville.

-Elizabeth Ann Avery, of Calera, and Larise Avery, of Compton, Ca.

-Shane Thomas Howell, of Maylene, and Maygen Averette Howell, of Maylene.

